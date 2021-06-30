Celebrities' flock MP Shah Hospital to visit Hospitalized Jaguar (Video)

In a number of posts across all his social media handles, Owino shared photos posing beside Jaguar’s hospital bed, praying for his quick recovery.

“Today, I visited my belly ally and a bosom friend Hon.@jaguarkenya who underwent a knee surgery at MP Shah hospital. May he heal in Jesus name” wrote Babu Owino.

Celebrities' flock MP Shah Hospital to visit Hospitalized MP Jaguar (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel singer DJ Kwenye Beat, DJ MO, singer Daddy Owen and Master Piece also visited Jaguar at the MP Shah hospital where he is recuperating after undergoing a knee surgery.

“Yaani tumekam kuona mgonjwa then @djmokenya @masterpieceking_ @dkkwenyebeat wanakula fruits nimeletea @jaguarkenya Pole sana Mhesh. QR.” Wrote Daddy Owen.

“Niliona nikama mgonjwa ameshiba 😂😂😂😂. Sipendi food ikipotea so i did justice . Pole sana @jaguarkenya.. @daddyowen wewe Ndio ulianza @dkkwenyebeat and @masterpieceking_ - mnaenda bila kitu kwa mgonjwa nikama unaenda animal orphanage 😂😂😂😂😂” reads a caption on DJ Mo’s video while at the Hospital with Jaguar.

Video

RnB singer Otile Brown was also at the hospital, going by a short video he shared via his Insta-stories.

“Ugua pole @JaguarKenya #Inshallah Mweyezi Mungu Akutangulize” reads Otile Brown’s message to Jaguar.

P-Unit Member Frasha made a special prayer for the hospitalized MP.

“Prayers do work ,keep praying for my friend @jaguarkenya .Thanks @samk.kamau for taking time to pray for mhesh #mungumbele #prayingforhealing #makinglifebeautifulforothers” shared Frasha.

Just the other day, singer Bahati was also at MP Shah Hospital to check on Jaguar, minutes after touch down from Tanzania.

“From the airport straight to The Hospital. Came to wish Mheshimiwa @JaguarKenya a quick recovery as I show him my new video #KISS FT. Rayvanny that I'm Dropping Tomorrow at 9am.

BY THE WAY, HE SAYS THIS SONG AND VIDEO IS A CERTIFIED HIT!!!! PONA HARAKA BIG BRO🙏” said Bahati.

His wife Diana Marua added: “Get Well Soon Mhesh, uzidi kutufurahisha aki 🤗@JaguarKenya 🙏”.

The legislator was hospitalized on June 28 and the news of his admission was made public by his close friends DK Kwenye Beat and gospel singer Mash Mwana.

"You are a fighter and nothing can keep you down. Fight the time and Have a complete and swift recovery. @jaguarkenya” shared DK Kwenye Beat.

On the other hand, gospel star put up Jaguar’s photo wishing him a quick recovery.

“Quick recovery mwesh @jaguarkenya” wrote Mash Mwana.

P-Unit Member Gabu also wished Jaguar a quick recovery; “Get well soon my good friend @jaguarkenya . #Munguakulinde #BUGUBUGU”

