In an Instagram post, Bahati said he was taking some time to ‘reflect his life’ while being cryptic in his message, questioning his life.

A section of his fans speculated whether his marriage was on the rocks while others certain that he was about to release a new song.

Well, guess they were right.

Bahati's announcement after social media 'exit' Pulse Live Kenya

In 7 days, the singer returned to social media announcing that he would be releasing a new album.

“I'M BACK!!!Took a Few Days Break to Allow any Artist Who Wanted to Release a Song, EP or Álbum to Do So! - Só if You Have Not Yet Done Só; Time is Out! Take a Break ... The Next 90 Days Will be Mine!”

It is also quite a coincidence for the singer to have taken 7 days off social media only to announce that his new album marks his 7th year in the industry.

“YES IT'S TIME FOR THE GREAT ALBUM TO MARK MY 7 YEARS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY!!! I Dont Know How to Put this so that I Can Still Sound Humble But; Tell Your My Fellow Musicians to Just Relax , Sit Down Take a Note Book I'm about to Teach them How to Make an ALL HITS ALBUM!!! Yes I said it.... TONIGHT 7PM I UNVEIL THE NAME OF THE ÁLBUM 💽,”wrote the singer.