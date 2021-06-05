Musician Bahati has, in a message announced his return to social media, a week after announcing that he was taking some time off the social sites.
Bahati's Announcement after social media 'exit'
The next 90 days will be mine- Bahati
In an Instagram post, Bahati said he was taking some time to ‘reflect his life’ while being cryptic in his message, questioning his life.
A section of his fans speculated whether his marriage was on the rocks while others certain that he was about to release a new song.
Well, guess they were right.
In 7 days, the singer returned to social media announcing that he would be releasing a new album.
“I'M BACK!!!Took a Few Days Break to Allow any Artist Who Wanted to Release a Song, EP or Álbum to Do So! - Só if You Have Not Yet Done Só; Time is Out! Take a Break ... The Next 90 Days Will be Mine!”
It is also quite a coincidence for the singer to have taken 7 days off social media only to announce that his new album marks his 7th year in the industry.
“YES IT'S TIME FOR THE GREAT ALBUM TO MARK MY 7 YEARS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY!!! I Dont Know How to Put this so that I Can Still Sound Humble But; Tell Your My Fellow Musicians to Just Relax , Sit Down Take a Note Book I'm about to Teach them How to Make an ALL HITS ALBUM!!! Yes I said it.... TONIGHT 7PM I UNVEIL THE NAME OF THE ÁLBUM 💽,”wrote the singer.
The new album, Love Like This, is set to be released on 14th June, 2021.
