Bahati's Announcement after social media 'exit'

Dorothy Michieka

The next 90 days will be mine- Bahati

Bahati's announcement after social media 'exit'
Pulse Live Kenya

Musician Bahati has, in a message announced his return to social media, a week after announcing that he was taking some time off the social sites.

In an Instagram post, Bahati said he was taking some time to ‘reflect his life’ while being cryptic in his message, questioning his life.

A section of his fans speculated whether his marriage was on the rocks while others certain that he was about to release a new song.

Well, guess they were right.

Bahati's announcement after social media 'exit'
Pulse Live Kenya

In 7 days, the singer returned to social media announcing that he would be releasing a new album.

“I'M BACK!!!Took a Few Days Break to Allow any Artist Who Wanted to Release a Song, EP or Álbum to Do So! - Só if You Have Not Yet Done Só; Time is Out! Take a Break ... The Next 90 Days Will be Mine!”

It is also quite a coincidence for the singer to have taken 7 days off social media only to announce that his new album marks his 7th year in the industry.

YES IT'S TIME FOR THE GREAT ALBUM TO MARK MY 7 YEARS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY!!! I Dont Know How to Put this so that I Can Still Sound Humble But; Tell Your My Fellow Musicians to Just Relax , Sit Down Take a Note Book I'm about to Teach them How to Make an ALL HITS ALBUM!!! Yes I said it.... TONIGHT 7PM I UNVEIL THE NAME OF THE ÁLBUM 💽,”wrote the singer.

The new album, Love Like This, is set to be released on 14th June, 2021.

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

