BBC's Ferdinand Omondi weds in traditional ceremony [Video]

The joyful ceremony took place at Njeri’s parent’s house in Maragwa, Murang’a ‘a County.

According to videos seen by Pulse Live, the Omondi was taken through Kikuyu traditional customs such as picking his bride from a group of ladies covered from head to toe.

Many couples make advanced arrangements to help their partners identify them because getting it wrong calls for a hefty fine.

"What a beautiful day! Ferdinand Omondi, you are the partner of my choice. May God guide us and light our path,” Njeri captioned their photo on social media.

The wedding came just days after Ferdinand proposed to Njeri on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Omondi went down on one knee to ask his wife to be the million-dollar question as the rest of the country was marking Eid Ul Adha.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist who was popularly known as Mule on Tahidi High announced that she had accepted his hand in marriage.

“And now these three remain faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13. She said yes.” he posted.

On her part, Njeri posted “Like Mary in Luke Chapter 1, my soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my saviour, for God has looked with favour on the lowliness of the almighty’s servant.”

“Surely, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is God’s name. God’s mercy is for those who fear God from generation to generation. God has shown strength with God’s arm; #harusitunayo”

Omondi’s proposal comes days after Njeri interviewed for the position of IEBC commissioner on July 8.

During the interview, the youthful candidate dazzled the selection panel with her submissions.

The panel gave positive responses to Njeri's ideologies and suggestions to improve the commission.

"Caroline I can see you have a lot of passion for this post," panelist Elizabeth Meyo noted.

Panelist Faradim Abdalla was especially impressed by Njeri's mention of dispute resolution techniques that she would adopt within the commission.

"I feel at home with you because I sit in the ADR committee meant to solve conflicts within the courts which is heavily burdened," Abdalla told her.

She has 12 years experience in finance, accounting, consultancy and is also doing her masters in applied philosophy and ethics at Strathmore University.

Njeri has worked as head of internal audit for the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, a board of trustee member for the Kenya Tourism Fund and a board member at Ecotourism Kenya.