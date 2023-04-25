The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

Lynet Okumu

Vicky Muthiora revealed that it all started when she met a man who she thought was the one. However, things took a dark turn when he started to show his true colors on their wedding night!

Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora

Vicky Muthiora, a well-known Kenyan actress, recently opened up about her tragic wedding night ordeal.

Recommended articles

She revealed that it all started when she met a man who she thought was the one. However, things soon took a dark turn when he started to show his true colors.

Vicky explained that she had been a single mother for a long time before she met this man, whom she refers to as "kimutu."

"I have been a single mum for a long time but somewhere a long the line nikakutana na kimutu, huyo msee alinipiga character development," Vicky said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya

Things got worse when they got married. On their wedding day, she was assaulted by her husband.

"Kwanza I remember that very day of I do nilipigwa! Tulifunganishwa 9.00AM Sheria House and in the night nililala hosi," she said.

At first, she was swept off her feet by his charm, but soon, the cracks in their relationship began to show. She saw red flags, but like many people, she ignored them.

"We had been dating for a year, and there were red flags everywhere. He would hide things from me, but I would convince myself that it was just my jealousy getting the best of me. He had slapped me before, but I brushed it off, thinking that maybe it was my fault," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 ways to use feminine energy for self-care

She revealed that he broke her heart, her self-esteem, and her sense of individuality. She fell into a deep depression and lost herself completely.

"Mi aki I was so broken. This guy broke my heart... my self esteem, and who i am. I lost myself, my individuality, I was dark and fell into depression. This guy is the worst that ever happened to my life," she said.

Moreover, Vicky explained that her husband had told her that she belonged to him, and that everything she owned was now his. She felt trapped and helpless, and things only got worse from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yaani am telling you when I said I do is when all hell broke loose. He treated me so bad. I can't even describe how awful it was. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," she said.

Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya

Eventually, Vicky found the strength to leave the abusive relationship, but it wasn't easy. She had to rebuild her life from scratch and rediscover who she was as a person. But through it all, she learned an important lesson, never ignore the red flags.

"If you're seeing warning signs in a relationship, pay attention to them. Don't even rush that relationship. You need to take another angle and see things from a distance," she advised.

Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the red fags that Vicky Muthiora ignored include:

  • Physical abuse - her partner had slapped her while they were still dating.
  • Constantly on his phone
  • Giggling on the phone all the time
  • Spent many nights outside of their home and gets defensive when questioned
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
Vicky Muthiora
Vicky Muthiora Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview