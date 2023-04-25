From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

She revealed that it all started when she met a man who she thought was the one. However, things soon took a dark turn when he started to show his true colors.

Vicky explained that she had been a single mother for a long time before she met this man, whom she refers to as "kimutu."

"I have been a single mum for a long time but somewhere a long the line nikakutana na kimutu, huyo msee alinipiga character development," Vicky said.

Things got worse when they got married. On their wedding day, she was assaulted by her husband.

"Kwanza I remember that very day of I do nilipigwa! Tulifunganishwa 9.00AM Sheria House and in the night nililala hosi," she said.

At first, she was swept off her feet by his charm, but soon, the cracks in their relationship began to show. She saw red flags, but like many people, she ignored them.

"We had been dating for a year, and there were red flags everywhere. He would hide things from me, but I would convince myself that it was just my jealousy getting the best of me. He had slapped me before, but I brushed it off, thinking that maybe it was my fault," she said.

She revealed that he broke her heart, her self-esteem, and her sense of individuality. She fell into a deep depression and lost herself completely.

"Mi aki I was so broken. This guy broke my heart... my self esteem, and who i am. I lost myself, my individuality, I was dark and fell into depression. This guy is the worst that ever happened to my life," she said.

Moreover, Vicky explained that her husband had told her that she belonged to him, and that everything she owned was now his. She felt trapped and helpless, and things only got worse from there.

"Yaani am telling you when I said I do is when all hell broke loose. He treated me so bad. I can't even describe how awful it was. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," she said.

Eventually, Vicky found the strength to leave the abusive relationship, but it wasn't easy. She had to rebuild her life from scratch and rediscover who she was as a person. But through it all, she learned an important lesson, never ignore the red flags.

"If you're seeing warning signs in a relationship, pay attention to them. Don't even rush that relationship. You need to take another angle and see things from a distance," she advised.

Some of the red fags that Vicky Muthiora ignored include:

Physical abuse - her partner had slapped her while they were still dating.

Constantly on his phone

Giggling on the phone all the time

Spent many nights outside of their home and gets defensive when questioned

