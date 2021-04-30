Ben Pol finally confirms filing for Divorce from Anerlisa Muigai as he requests for Privacy

In a statement issued by his Management, Pol said that divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary Court (Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam) but yet to be finalized.

Ben Pol's statement

“Ben Pol's divorce proceedings are ongoing.

At this time, Ben Pol would like to confirm that his divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary court but have not yet been finalised.

These proceedings are a very private matter and he will not discuss any details out of respect for all parties involved.

He kindly asks that space and privacy be given to him and his family during these challenging times.

He appreciate everyone's understanding and takes this opportunity to thank his family, his friends and his fans for their ongoing support” reads the statement from Ben Pol.

Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

Ben Pol’s statement come days after Anerlisa Muigai also confirmed to have signed Divorce papers during her recent trip to Tanzania.

“I would like to make it clear that I signed Whatever was needed to be signed and I do not wish to be associated with anyone. My focus right now is Career and My peace.” Said Anerlisa.

Anerlisa Muigai speaks out after rumours of break-up with Ben Pol surface online Pulse Live Kenya

On April 7, 2021 reports surfaced online that the Moyo Machine hit-maker had singer had filed for Divorced from his wife Anerlisa Muigai, just 11 months into their marriage.

Ben is said to have filed for the divorce at a Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam, but the reason behind his move is yet to be established.