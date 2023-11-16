2022 Pulse Facebook Influencer of the Year Beryl Itindi was among the winners of 17 winners of She Awards 2023.
Beryl Itindi among 17 Kenyan women honoured with prestigious awards
The 'SHE Awards 2023' celebrated the achievements of remarkable women entrepreneurs who are shaping the landscape of their nations through impactful business ventures.
This event, which originated in Kenya in 2021, expanded its reach into Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, underscoring its commitment to recognizing and supporting young women founders driving change and impacting communities.
Themed 'See Her Empowered,' the 2023 edition of SHE Awards served as a powerful rallying call to celebrate women's empowerment and encourage stakeholders to contribute to this cause in diverse capacities.
The event aimed not only to recognize outstanding women entrepreneurs but also to foster inter-Africa trade among women in business.
17 exceptional Kenyan women stood out as winners across various categories, showcasing their dedication, innovation, and impact in the world of entrepreneurship.
Among these distinguished winners is the influential Beryl Itindi, who secured the coveted title of Founder of the Year in the Over 30 category.
Other who took home awards include Barbara Sunguti, a standout in the Under 30 category for Founder of The Year. Faith Israel, secured the 1st Runner-up position in the same category.
Dr. Margaret Kagwe, crowned winner in the Social Founder of The Year category, Patricia Mwangi, secured the 1st Runner-up position.
Vivian Nyaga was named Techpreneur of The Year in the Under 30 category while Margaret Muigai won the over 30 category.
Bettybetty Kathambi was recognized as Fashionpreneur of The Year in the Over 30 category.
The SHE Awards 2023 not only celebrated these individual accomplishments but also collectively underscored the vibrancy and diversity of Kenya's entrepreneurial spirit
