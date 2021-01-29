Gospel Singer Owen Mwatia aka Daddy Owen has penned down a powerful testimony reflecting on the good and bad times he has gone through in life as he turns 40 years old.

In his post, Owen mentioned that he has tasted rock bottom and experienced mountain top as well as being betrayed and loved.

Just the other day, the Vanity hit-maker opened up on battling depression and being branded a “weak man” when he opted to go public with mental health struggles.

During the interview, Owen said that it's important for men to open up on the struggles they are going through; especially mental because its a remedy to healing. He also pointed out to Waihiga Mwaura that mental health is a very serious matter and the first step towards healing is acceptance.

Daddy Owen

Here is Daddy Owen’s Testimony as he turns 40

"This day would be just any day but it remains to be a special day because on this specific day, God packaged all that I am and sent me here on earth, on a mission to reflect him in all that I do.

In my 39 years; I have seen, felt, experienced and heard so many things. I have tasted rock bottom and experienced mountain top. Betrayed and loved.

To others I may have looked stupid, foolish, useless, worthless but they forgot one thing that I AM A MAN OF GOD, I get revelations that make them think u r conniving, yet is wisdom from above. Revelations which give you evidence that can shake and bring down any earthly kingdom. (Can't wait to finish my book..)

I have learnt to understand that GOD'S Will always prevails! Just like Jonah u will get to nineveh, just like the children of Israel a new generation will see the promised land.

I have felt like Paul when he pleaded with God to remove the thorn from his flesh and I have seen God manifest in my life the answer that he gave Paul that "...my grace is sufficient in weakness..."

I have felt like Job in Job 42:5, when he said that he had only heard about God but now he can see him.

I have felt like Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane and I have learnt to trust the will of God and to trust God so much that I don't need to understand.

I have learnt that the answer is sometimes in the fire because the fourth man is in the fire.

In totality, as I step into my 40th year, I step in, as an empty vessel and undone before God, seeking more Grace, fresh annointing and a deeper walk with my source. I pray for more Grace to be able to reflect the peace,love and joy of the Lord.

I want to thank my family & fans, for being the mark of Favour in my life and for standing with me even as I was in the fire. May God refresh you as you have refreshed me and may you see God in a new way as he does a NEW thing. Thank you for your patience, support and your love.

May God bless you.

LOVE COVERS A MULTITUDE OF SINS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎊😊".