Gospel singer Daddy Owen has opened up on battling depression and being branded a “weak man” when he opted to go public with mental health struggles.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura, Owen pointed out that mental health is a very serious matter and the first step towards healing is acceptance.

During the interview, Owen said that its important for men to open up on the struggles they are going through; especially mental because its a remedy to healing.

Daddy Owen

Open up

“When I spoke about my mental health publicly some branded me a weak man...but for me the most important thing I discovered when I was going through depression is that I lacked peace.

The moment you have peace; you can discuss anything with anyone with a lot of confidence because you know you have peace. But when you don’t have peace, you can’t sleep, eat, think straight or be stable even in your marriage, office or in anything you are doing" said Owen.

The Vanity Hit-maker also confessed that it reached appoint where he became so desperate.

Daddy Owen

Peace of Mind

Also Read: Daddy Owen speaks out for the first time on alleged breakup with Wife Farida

“I was looking for peace, looking to talk to someone who could understand what I was going through…and it reached a point where I became so desperate and that’s the worst thing because people now look at you as a weak person.

…I used to wake up in the morning and I don’t feel like doing anything and started looking at myself as I am not important anymore from family to the public general. But the moment I started talking about it I became stronger, my healing process started and that’s how I came out of it. And as a man out there, talk to someone, it worked for me and it can work for you too" noted Daddy Owen.

Owen also pointed out that he developed mechanisms of dealing with low moments in life and that’s; venting out, working out and listening to positive stuff.

Daddy Owen

“Going through counselling, I realized I lacked peace. When you go through depression you see more negative than positive. I look forward to my counselling sessions as a time to vent. Accepting you are going through something is the first step,” he added.

Just the other day, Owen admitted that he was going through a tough time, while addressing breakup reports with his wife of five years Farida Wambui.

Also Read: Daddy Owen’s wife did not get married to Tycoon – brother Slejj sets record straight