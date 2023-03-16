Betty Kyallo opens up on plans to have another child

Speaking to local media houses at her new Flair by Betty place during her birthday on Wednesday 15, Betty confirmed that she has been dating for almost a year.

However, the mother of one further stated that she prefers to keep her relationship away from the limelight because she does not want the online pressure.

"I feel like this time round, nataka tu sana to just date on the down low because naonanga hii kitu ya kuona wasee vitu mingi some times ziko na you know.

"(I feel like this time round, I want to just date on the down-low because sometimes the online pressure can be too much)," Betty said.

Betty confirmed she was in love and said she would only reveal the mystery lover once they had planned everything, including marriage.

"I want to put it uko chini mpaka sasa tuamue tunaenda to the world tuoane nini nini.

"(I want to keep it under wraps until we decide to go public with our wedding plans)," she said.

She explained that she wouldn't go for a bigger wedding because only the two of them will live to cherish the moment.

"This time round, I don't think I will do those big things, those big weddings, because I have come to realize that it's all about two people," she added.

The reality TV star stressed that she wanted them to get to know each other first without the camera pressure.

"I am happy, and I just want to know him, and I want him to know me without all these cameras," she said.

Betty, who already has a daughter, Ivanna, also disclosed that she is ready to expand her family.

"I think it's time. Ivanna has been asking for a sister and a brother. I think she needs somebody to care of, so I'll look for one," She said.

Betty's revelation comes a few months after she hinted she was in a relationship. In October 2022, Betty shared a photo of herself holding a bouquet, saying it was the highlight of her week.

"Love is a beautiful thing," she wrote.

Betty's previous relationships

Over the past few years, Betty has been private about her love life. She has been rumoured to be dating various high-profile personalities but never confirmed any.

Kyallo's most recent public relationship was with lawyer Nick Ndeda. They parted ways in early 2022, just three months into the relationship.

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo’s heartfelt message to Bae Nick Ndeda as he turns a year Older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The businesswoman got married to Dennis Okari in October 2015 after dating for over six years.