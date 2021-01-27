Betty Kyallo set to launch new high-end barbershop in Upper Hill

Media Personality Betty Kyallo is set to launch a new high-end barbershop in Nairobi’s Upper Hill estate.

Taking to announce the expansion of her empire, Ms. Kyallo disclosed that the barbershop will be called Aftershave by Flair.

She also mentioned that she is excited about her new business.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I introduce to you AFTERSHAVE BY FLAIR! A new Barbershop that is going to be a Mans’ Piece of Heaven! Upperhill we are finally here! I’m just so excited to finally share it with you! We are located Next to Taj Towers (Baita Auto Centre),” wrote Betty Kyallo.

This comes a few months after she launched Flair by Betty which is based in Nairobi's Kilimani Estate.

upon seeing her message, friends and fans went on to send their congratulatory messages to her.