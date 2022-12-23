12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Clout chaser is a term used to describe a person who tries too hard to attain fame, especially when it involves desperate measures or doing things that are considered outrageous, or foolish.

Some celebrities engage in clout-chasing tactics for a number of reasons such as promoting new projects or staying relevant on social media or in the news cycle.

Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi is one of the most vocal celebrities in Kenya and he is not afraid to take his antics to the next level.

He is one of the few celebrities who has admitted to pulling our legs for the sake of fame, from pretending to own luxurious houses to organising make-believe weddings, Eric is considered by many as Kenya’s king of clout.

He easily picks fights with fellow celebrities, such as Sauti Sol’s Bien who is unreservedly critical of the comedian.

Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika made headlines in October after she claimed that he had undergone a procedure to remove butt implants.

The news was published by many of the country’s media outlets, with some consulting experts to explain the procedure.

The news would later turn out to be fake, with many criticising the former video vixen-turned-musician for using the claims to promote her new song.

Akorino twins

Two Akorino twins apparently shocked Kenyans when they claimed to be in love with the same lady, who also loved them both.

The two brothers claimed to have impregnated the lady, sparking reactions from many Kenyans, including religious leaders who were astounded by the reports.

The twins later admitted that the said throuple was staged in order to promote their YouTube channel because they were jobless.

Willy Paul and Jovial

Willy Paul and Jovial courted public attention for several weeks with the Nimelewa hitmaker ‘shooting his shot’ publicly and facing resistance from Jovial before she eventually ‘accepted’ him.

While many read through the well-scripted scheme, some fell for it and only saw the reality for what it was when the pair released a song.

Manzi wa Kibera

Sharifa Wambui, popularly known as Manzi Wa Kibera has been on and off blog headlines owing to her many publicity stunts, the latest one being her latest catch, a 65-year-old boyfriend.

The socialite, whose claim to fame was her appearance in Eric Omondi’s Wife Material show also staged a wedding, before later breaking up with the man after a few months.

She has in the past created the impression that she was living life with a huge spoon, even buying an SUV, until she later revealed that she was struggling.

Stivo Simple Boy

Stevo Simple Boy’s alleged ex-fiancée Jenny Wangui opened up about their staged relationship, revealing that the two were not really dating.

In a media interview, Wangui confirmed that the whole ‘relationship’ was simply a PR stunt.

The pair even treated the public to a fake engagement on July 25, 2022, shortly after the Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hitmaker parted ways with ex-lover Pritty Vishy.

Bahati and Diana Marwa?

The Bahatis have chosen to take advantage of Kenyans’ interests in their lives and milk the endless attention that comes with it.

From deleting each other’s pictures on instagram to fake break ups and buying Mercedes Benzes without registration plates, Kenyans have continuously monitored their actions with many casting doubt over the genuineness of it all.

Karen Nyamu

Some Kenyans are born clout chasers, some achieve clout , and some have clout thrust upon them.

The Nominated Senator is one of the few Kenyans whose drama and attention follows them no matter where they are.

The most recent source of drama is her relationship, or lack thereof with singer Samidoh.

She was at the centre of a confrontation between herself and Samidoh’s wife Edith, leading to the senator being kicked out of the venue.

MP Peter Salasya

Since he defeated career politicians to win the August 2022 General Election, first-time politician and Member of Parliament for Mumias East Peter Salasya has been making headlines.

The fact that he was elected to Parliament when he had no money and frequently appeared campaigning in the same clothes throughout the constituency, attracted media attention to his campaign.

Nevertheless, after taking office, he developed into a clout-chaser who frequently pulled off quite absurd actions to garner attention, such as announcing that he was looking for a wife, and claiming that he would shave his head for Sh1 million.

Nancie Mwai

Content creator Nancie Mwai sparked anger from Kenyans on social media in November after announcing that she was closing her business but turned out she was moving to a new location.

Many fans had expressed their sadness at the closure, and over the days that followed, some of them participated in a clearance sale.

She was accused of playing on the emotions of her fans to promote her businesses.