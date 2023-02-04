Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

The 'Mbwe Mbwe' hitmaker defended his fans, urging critics not to read too much into the incident.

Reflecting on the events of the day when his wife, Chiki Kuruka moved in to take care of the fan who was grinding on him, Bien stated that he was okay with what the fan was doing.

"Hata huyu dame siku ingine akiniona akuje tena, timing ikiwa poa, read the room," he explained.

"Let fans be fans, how fans behave, let fans be fans, I actually don't think if that chick came and twerked on me and Chiki was there and there was no other activity I was meant to be doing like going on stage, I don't think Chiki would have told her to leave," he said.

The Sauti Sol star noted that this was not the first time that a lady was grinding on him in the presence of his wife and adding that Chiki acted in the capacity of his manager and not his wife.

"Kwani it's the first time? I have ever been twerked on? I go to strip clubs with Chiki tunapewa lap dance sisi wawili na tunaenda home, we are cool like that," he added.

"Chiki was just working. She is my manager so she acted in her capacity as a manager," Bien stated. "Don’t look at that incident and see it as my wife being extra. She was my manager at that point.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Bien noted that the job of an artist manager was to ensure he was not distracted before he went up on stage.

"She was supposed to make sure that I had no distractions before I went on stage. I had to be focused and that girl was a distraction, so I moved in front politely and Chiki and the security handled the girl," he said.

In the video shared online, Chiki moved swiftly to send off the lady as she also talks to security to take control of the backstage area.