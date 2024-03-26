The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diddy's Biography: Evolution of his name, dropping out of university, 6 kids & net worth

Miriam Mwende

Get to know American rapper Sean Love Combs, Diddy, in a detailed biography that highlights traumatic loss of his dad, dropping out of Howard University, rising from an intern to record label owner and more.

American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs
American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy, born Sean John Combs on November 4, 1969, in Harlem, New York, is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, record producer, and rapper known for his significant influence on the music industry, particularly in hip-hop and R&B.

Recommended articles

Despite his Harlem roots, Diddy grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. His family was deeply affected by tragedy early in Diddy's life when his father was murdered, at the time he was just a toddler.

Combs has no publicly known siblings.

He attended a Catholic prep school and later enrolled at the historically black research university in Washington, D.C, Howard University, but left after two years to pursue a music career.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions raided by federal officials

Throughout his career, Combs has adopted various monikers, including Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and simply Diddy, each marking different phases of his career and ventures. Most recently, legally adopting "Love" as his middle name.

Diddy and Kim Porter at a new year's eve celebration in 1994.Nitro/Getty Images
Diddy and Kim Porter at a new year's eve celebration in 1994.Nitro/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Puff Daddy, Diddy's first stage name, has a rather unassuming origin story. Unlike some stage names meticulously crafted for impact, Puff Daddy comes from a childhood nickname: "Puff".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sean Combs himself, he earned the nickname "Puff" as a kid because he would "huff and puff" when he got angry. This childhood nickname eventually evolved into Puff Daddy, the name that launched his music career in the late 90s.

He gained fame and success under this moniker, especially with the release of his debut album 'No Way Out' in 1997.

In 2001, he changed his stage name from Puff Daddy to P. Diddy, possibly seeking a fresh image after facing legal troubles related to gun possession and bribery.

Diddy's success story can be attributed to his vast investment in different sectors apart from entertainment
Diddy's success story can be attributed to his vast investment in different sectors apart from entertainment Diddy's success story can be attributed to his vast investment in different sectors apart from entertainment ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, he dropped the "P", suggesting the additional initial created a barrier between him and his fans. "Diddy" felt more personal and accessible.

It's important to note that "Diddy" remains his preferred stage name, though he has acknowledged "Puff Daddy" holds significance for his early career. There have also been trademark issues surrounding the name "Diddy" in the UK, adding another layer to the name evolution.

In November 2017, via his birthday, Diddy announced that he would be adopting a new name, "Love" or "Brother Love". He expressed that this change was inspired by his evolution as a person and his desire to reflect a more positive and loving persona.

Jay-Z and Diddy in 2019.Getty/Kevin Mazur
Jay-Z and Diddy in 2019.Getty/Kevin Mazur Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diddy tells Jay-Z ‘You filled them shoes’ after 2Pac and Biggie died

Combs mentioned that he felt the new name better represented his current state of being, emphasising that he was entering a phase where he was all about spreading love and positivity.

Despite the announcement, the name "Love" has been more of a personal mantra or alter ego rather than a complete departure from his well-known stage names. He has continued to be widely recognised as Diddy in professional contexts and the media.

Combs' career began as a talent director at Uptown Records. His hustle and business acumen were evident, and he quickly climbed the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Christopher Notorious B.I.G. Wallace and Sean Diddy Combs together on the night before Wallace was killed.Getty/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection
Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Sean "Diddy" Combs together on the night before Wallace was killed.Getty/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection Business Insider USA

In 1993, he founded Bad Boy Records, a label that became synonymous with East Coast hip-hop in the 90s.Under his guidance, Bad Boy quickly became a dominant force in the industry.

Combs' expertise and vision helped launch the careers of iconic artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Mase and Usher. He fostered a close alliance with the Notorious B.I.G., their success intertwined until B.I.G.'s tragic death in 1997.

His knack for producing hit records and his own successful albums, such as 'No Way Out' (1997), have cemented his place in music history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Combs is a father to six children from different relationships: Justin Combs (born in 1993), Christian Combs (1998), adopted son Quincy Combs (1991), twins D'Lila Star Combs & Jessie James Combs (2006), and Chance Combs (2006).

In 2022, Combs was reportedly under investigation for bribery related to a college admissions scandal, though the case has not been resolved.

Diddy, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.Getty/Doug Peters
Diddy, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.Getty/Doug Peters Business Insider USA

His romantic interests have been widely covered in the media, including high-profile relationships with celebrities such as Kim Porter, Jennifer Lopez and Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

ADVERTISEMENT

Combs is a shrewd businessman. He leveraged his music success to launch the highly successful Sean John clothing line in 1998, proving his brand-building prowess.

He has also ventured into reality TV with shows like 'Making the Band' and invested in Ciroc vodka.

Rapper P. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, told the Washington Post in 2015 that he always liked Donald's style, admired his work ethic, and that he and Trump are friends.
Rapper P. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, told the Washington Post in 2015 that he "always liked Donald's style," admired his work ethic, and that he and Trump are friends. ece-auto-gen

Forbes listed his net worth at a cool $1 billion in 2022, but some sources suggest it may have dipped slightly since then.

There are some discrepancies depending on the source, but Diddy's net worth is estimated to be around $900 million as of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a complex figure. He is a musical innovator, a savvy entrepreneur, and a cultural icon.

Despite recent legal entanglements, his influence on music and fashion remains undeniable. It will be interesting to see how his ever-evolving career unfolds.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diddy's Biography: Evolution of his name, dropping out of university, 6 kids & net worth

Diddy's Biography: Evolution of his name, dropping out of university, 6 kids & net worth

He made sacrifices for me -Chira's grandma remembers their last chat in touching tribute
Live

He made sacrifices for me -Chira's grandma remembers their last chat in touching tribute

What is the next level for Kenya’s music, sports and creative arts?

What is the next level for Kenya’s music, sports and creative arts?

TikToker Daddeysgal shares sneak peek of house she is building [Video]

TikToker Daddeysgal shares sneak peek of house she is building [Video]

Nyota Ndogo addresses claims of receiving food from Joho due to poverty

Nyota Ndogo addresses claims of receiving food from Joho due to poverty

Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

He's kind, he can't harm anyone - Amina Abdi backs Joe Mfalme amid legal troubles

He's kind, he can't harm anyone - Amina Abdi backs Joe Mfalme amid legal troubles

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle Baby in hospital

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait that attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada