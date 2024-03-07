Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, in an emotional interview with media outlets, recounted the distressing experience of witnessing her church being demolished by unknown individuals.

Located along the Haile Selassie Highway, the Jesus Is Alive Ministries Church was the center of a dispute over the land it occupied.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

READ:

Bishop Wanjiru expressed suspicions that the demolition might have been politically motivated, highlighting the confiscation of phones during the incident.

Margaret Wanjiru's early life & education

Margaret Wanjiru's journey traces back to her humble beginnings in Nairobi, where she grew up in poverty with her single mother.

Raised in the servant's quarters, young Margaret faced economic hardship but remained determined to pursue an education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite becoming a mother before completing high school, she persevered through odd jobs to support herself and her child.

Facing eviction after a second pregnancy, Margaret found herself hawking earrings on the streets until a chance encounter led to a cleaning job.

Through dedication and hard work, she gradually climbed the corporate ladder, eventually becoming a sales and marketing executive.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Wanjiru's Political Career

In 2007, Margaret Wanjiru transitioned into politics, successfully vying for the Starehe Member of Parliament seat.

She later served as an assistant Minister for housing in 2018 before venturing into the Nairobi gubernatorial race that she lost to Mike Sonko.

Margaret Wanjiru's husband & children

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Wanjiru was previously married to the late James Kamangu Ndimu. Following their separation, she found love again and was set to marry a South African pastor in 2007.

However, legal proceedings intervened, preventing the union from taking place.

Margret has three children. Her eldest son, Steven Kariuki, followed in her footsteps and entered the political arena.

Pulse Live Kenya

Margaret Wanjiru's Jesus is Alive Ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret's spiritual journey began after a transformative encounter with Christianity. Despite initial rejection from a church, she eventually found salvation and embarked on a mission to preach the Gospel.

Facing numerous challenges, including clashes with authorities, Margaret remained steadfast in her faith and eventually established the Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM), a thriving ministry with branches across Kenya and beyond.

Controversies Surrounding Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's life has not been devoid of controversy. In 2007, legal disputes marred her intended marriage to a South African pastor.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, allegations of fraudulent land allocation surfaced during her tenure at the lands ministry.