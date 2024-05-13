I'm a very nice person - Blessing Lung'aho on how his movie roles differ from real life

In an interview with SPM Buzz on May 13, Lung'aho emphasised that his character, Rob, in the series should not be confused with his real-life persona.

Role that Blessing Lung'aho plays in 'Untying Kantai'

Lung'aho was candid about his experiences working on the show, expressing that while he enjoyed the role, it was crafted entirely by the scriptwriter, Abel Mutua.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you watch the show, everything I say is Abel Mutua. I am not responsible for anything I said. How I look, how I walk, and every single thing," he explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

The actor, who has a child with actress Jackie Matubia, humorously mentioned his preference for playing a character named Alejandro, but Mutua did not have a storyline for such a character.

"I am a very nice person I wanted to play Alejandro lakini akaniambia hajui kuandika ma Alejandro's ," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blessing Lung'aho 1st time with Phil It Production

This role marks Lung'aho's debut with Phil It Production, and he humorously described himself as an 'upcoming actor,' despite his established career.

He praised the script and the production team, saying, "It was amazing. Very amazing script. Continue like that. Thank you for your mind. It was an amazing experience. I hope I made you proud."

Pulse Live Kenya

Unveiling 'Untying Kantai'

ADVERTISEMENT

'Untying Kantai' premiered on May 9, 2024, on Showmax. This 13-part original series is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and talented ensemble.

The series follows the life of King Kantai, a man who has devoted 30 years to hard work and supporting his family, only to find himself cheated out of his life savings.

Amid a mid-life crisis, Kantai encounters a perilous yet profitable chance with a truckload of antipsychotic drugs worth millions.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He stands at a crossroads: hand the drugs over to the authorities or sell them to secure his family’s future, thrusting himself into a realm of danger and deceit.

Creative minds behind 'Untying Kantai'

'Untying Kantai' is penned by Abel Mutua and directed by Philip Karanja of Philit Productions, renowned for their award-winning projects like 'Sue na Jonnie' and 'A Grand Little Lie.'

Producer Denise Kibisu ensures the series upholds the high-quality standard associated with Showmax Originals.

The series features other robust lineup of actors. Benson Ojuwa stars as King Kantai, Silayio as Angela Kantai, Sanchez Ombasa as Emory 'MRI' Sagini, and Francis Ouma as Succoth “Acekay” Kantai.

ADVERTISEMENT