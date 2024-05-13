The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I'm a very nice person - Blessing Lung'aho on how his movie roles differ from real life

Lynet Okumu

Blessing Lung'aho clarifies that role Rob in the series 'Untying Kantai' should not be mistaken for his real life persona.

Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram)
Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram)

Kenyan actor Blessing Lung'aho has shed light on his role in the new dramedy series 'Untying Kantai'.

In an interview with SPM Buzz on May 13, Lung'aho emphasised that his character, Rob, in the series should not be confused with his real-life persona.

Lung'aho was candid about his experiences working on the show, expressing that while he enjoyed the role, it was crafted entirely by the scriptwriter, Abel Mutua.

"When you watch the show, everything I say is Abel Mutua. I am not responsible for anything I said. How I look, how I walk, and every single thing," he explained.

Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram)
Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The actor, who has a child with actress Jackie Matubia, humorously mentioned his preference for playing a character named Alejandro, but Mutua did not have a storyline for such a character.

"I am a very nice person I wanted to play Alejandro lakini akaniambia hajui kuandika ma Alejandro's ," he said.

This role marks Lung'aho's debut with Phil It Production, and he humorously described himself as an 'upcoming actor,' despite his established career.

He praised the script and the production team, saying, "It was amazing. Very amazing script. Continue like that. Thank you for your mind. It was an amazing experience. I hope I made you proud."

Blessing lung'aho
Blessing lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya
'Untying Kantai' premiered on May 9, 2024, on Showmax. This 13-part original series is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and talented ensemble.

The series follows the life of King Kantai, a man who has devoted 30 years to hard work and supporting his family, only to find himself cheated out of his life savings.

Amid a mid-life crisis, Kantai encounters a perilous yet profitable chance with a truckload of antipsychotic drugs worth millions.

Poster of Showmax original series 'Untying Katai'
Poster of Showmax original series 'Untying Katai' Pulse Live Kenya

He stands at a crossroads: hand the drugs over to the authorities or sell them to secure his family’s future, thrusting himself into a realm of danger and deceit.

'Untying Kantai' is penned by Abel Mutua and directed by Philip Karanja of Philit Productions, renowned for their award-winning projects like 'Sue na Jonnie' and 'A Grand Little Lie.'

Producer Denise Kibisu ensures the series upholds the high-quality standard associated with Showmax Originals.

The series features other robust lineup of actors. Benson Ojuwa stars as King Kantai, Silayio as Angela Kantai, Sanchez Ombasa as Emory 'MRI' Sagini, and Francis Ouma as Succoth “Acekay” Kantai.

Notable names like Keith Chuaga, Pascal Tokodi, Andrew Muthure, Mercy Mutisya, Dennis Mugo, and Mary Mwikali round out this talented group, bringing the rich narrative of 'Untying Kantai' to life.

