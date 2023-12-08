In the vibrant landscape of Kenyan entertainment, one name shines brightly – Abel Mutua. Widely known as 'Mkurugenzi,'
5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king
Abel Mutua 'Mkurugenzi' has seamlessly woven his talent through storytelling, scriptwriting, and film direction, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of viewers.
Recommended articles
Mutua has seamlessly woven his talent through storytelling, scriptwriting, and film direction, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of viewers.
His journey from the role of Freddie in 'Tahidi High' to the co-founder of Phil-It Productions and the creative mind behind hits like 'Click Click Bang' reflects the evolution of a true maestro.
Mutua's journey into the world of entertainment began at a young age. Participation in school skits during primary and secondary school laid the foundation for a lifelong passion for entertaining people.
Although his initial dream was to become a news anchor, a twist of fate redirected him to the captivating world of camera work and videography. Enrolling late for a journalism class led him to discover his love for film, and he embraced it wholeheartedly.
Phil-It Productions
In 2012, Abel Mutua, in collaboration with his colleague Philip Karanja, founded Phil-It Productions.
This dynamic duo went on to create a plethora of successful works, including 'A Grand Little Lie,' 'Headline Hitters,' Real Househelps of Kawangware', and the acclaimed 'Click Click Bang.' Their creative synergy birthed engaging content that resonated with diverse audiences.
Sue Na Johnnie
In 2016, Phil-It Productions ventured into independent filmmaking with the 'Sue Na Johnnie' series, a comedy featuring Catherine Kamau and Martin Githinji.
The series, picked up by Showmax in 2017, enjoyed three years of consecutive success, showcasing the prowess of Abel Mutua and Phil Karanja in crafting compelling narratives.
A Grand Little Lie
In 2021, Abel Mutua's film 'A Grand Little Lie' achieved considerable success by adopting an innovative distribution approach, grossing over Sh4 million within the first four days.
Directed by Phil Karanja, ‘A Grand Little Lie‘ tells the story of Joe, a people-pleaser who lies to his boss to please his girlfriend only for the lie to blow up in his face.
The film's direct-to-consumer model, with viewers paying a one-time fee of Sh200, marked a breakthrough in reaching audiences directly. The film is currently showing on Netflix.
Click Click Bang
The 2022 crime and drama movie 'Click Click Bang,' which premiered on Netflix in October 2023, added to Abel's list of achievements.
The film tells the compelling story of Kev, a talented footballer forced into the crime world after his dreams are shattered.
Abel disclosed in a previous interview that 'Click Click Bang' generated over Sh9 million in revenue.
Real Househelps of Kawangware
Created by Abel Mutua and Philip Karanja, 'Real Househelps of Kawangware' which premiered in 2014, has been broadcast on various local stations such as KTN, NTV, and Maisha Magic East.
The narrative revolves around the daily lives of four house-helps - Awiti, Kelekye, Njamby, and Trufena - as they navigate their routines in Kawangware.
Notably, the show has catapulted several cast members, including Njugush, DJ Shiti, and Njambi, into the limelight.
The Jyuuce Party: An unforgettable extravaganza
Abel Mutua's foray into live events with 'The Jyuuce Party' proved immensely successful. The completely sold-out performance on September 30, 2023, left fans awestruck, emphasising Mutua's ability to connect with his audience.
The event, brought back due to popular demand, showcased his versatility beyond the screen.
Abel Mutua's YouTube channel
Venturing into online content creation on his wife's suggestion, Abel Mutua launched his YouTube channel, becoming a digital storyteller.
Through shared narratives, he not only built an audience but a community resonating with the authenticity of his stories.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke