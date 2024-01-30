The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Lynet Okumu

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable display

Blessing lung'aho
Blessing lung'aho

Kenyan actor Blessing Lung'aho recently took to social media to introduce his new partner, following his split from fellow actor Jacque Matubia.

Recommended articles

Lung'aho, known for his roles in various Kenyan productions, flaunted his new love interets, sparking interest and speculation among fans.

Lung'aho first introduced his babe in a video promoting a pool party, where he affectionately referred to her using pet names.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showcased the couple, with Lung'aho dressed in all white and his partner, clad in a bikini, seated beside him.

Lung'aho expressed excitement for the upcoming pool party, signaling a fresh start as January came to a close.

READ: Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

In a recent Instagram post, Lung'aho shared glimpses of him and his new woman

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, was seen escorting his partner, adorned in a white dress, to a waiting car.

The images portrayed a sense of happiness and companionship between the couple.

Blessing Lung'aho and his new babe
Blessing Lung'aho and his new babe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Lung'aho's newfound romance follows his split from fellow actor Jacque Matubia. Matubia, a proud single mother of two, announced their separation, emphasising the importance of happiness and positivity in her life.

Lung'aho maintained privacy regarding the reasons behind their breakup, focusing on his personal endeavors.

In September 2023, Matubia found herself in the spotlight after fans tagged her in Lung'aho's TikTok clip featuring an unidentified woman.

Blessing Lung'aho
Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours

Speculations arose regarding the woman's identity, with some noting similarities to Matubia's features, particularly her nails.

Matubia swiftly clarified on her Instagram stories that the woman in Lung'aho's video was not her, showcasing her current nail design to dispel any confusion.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

Nicki Minaj's biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial media moments & $150 million net worth

Nicki Minaj's biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial media moments & $150 million net worth

Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

10 safety tips for Kenyan women to combat femicide, according to Victoria Kimani

10 safety tips for Kenyan women to combat femicide, according to Victoria Kimani

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia set to wed French beau Fayrouz Vivian

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia set to wed French beau Fayrouz Vivian

Social media impostor forces Mejja to seek DCI's help as defamation goes overboard

Social media impostor forces Mejja to seek DCI's help as defamation goes overboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]

Paula Kajala

Paula Kajala breaks silence on pregnancy with Marioo, requests baby shopping

American singer Kelis in Nairobi

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

Kenyan nanny lands back in Lebanon to her former employer

Kisses, hugs & joy as viral nanny Rosie re-unites with 'family' in Lebanon [Video]