Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Lung'aho, known for his roles in various Kenyan productions, flaunted his new love interets, sparking interest and speculation among fans.

Blessing Lung'aho flaunts new babe

Lung'aho first introduced his babe in a video promoting a pool party, where he affectionately referred to her using pet names.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showcased the couple, with Lung'aho dressed in all white and his partner, clad in a bikini, seated beside him.

Lung'aho expressed excitement for the upcoming pool party, signaling a fresh start as January came to a close.

In a recent Instagram post, Lung'aho shared glimpses of him and his new woman

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, was seen escorting his partner, adorned in a white dress, to a waiting car.

The images portrayed a sense of happiness and companionship between the couple.

Pulse Live Kenya

Blessing Lung'aho's split from Jacque Matubia

ADVERTISEMENT

Lung'aho's newfound romance follows his split from fellow actor Jacque Matubia. Matubia, a proud single mother of two, announced their separation, emphasising the importance of happiness and positivity in her life.

Lung'aho maintained privacy regarding the reasons behind their breakup, focusing on his personal endeavors.

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

In September 2023, Matubia found herself in the spotlight after fans tagged her in Lung'aho's TikTok clip featuring an unidentified woman.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculations arose regarding the woman's identity, with some noting similarities to Matubia's features, particularly her nails.