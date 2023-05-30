Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Popular content creator and blogger Aurther Mandela, popularly known as Xtian Dela, has once again voiced his deep frustration and disappointment towards musician Mr. Seed.
Dela has accused Mr Seed of engaging in actions that showed a lack of remorse following the tragic loss of a mutual friend.
Dela's criticism comes after Mr Seed released an emotional song 'Niko Poa,' on May 26, sharing the experience of the life altering accident.
"It's an insult to the loved ones who are still in pain...the family still hurting and mourning," Xtian Dela's Monday Instagram post reads.
Known for his unfiltered opinions and candid commentary, Xtian Dela, expressed his anguish over Mr. Seed's behavior of using images from the accident, in a heartfelt post.
He criticized Mr. Seed for seemingly using the fatal accident to generate pre-hype for his YouTube channel, rather than showing genuine empathy for the deceased and their grieving family.
One of the focal points of Xtian Dela's criticism was Mr. Seed's song lyrics.
Specifically, he sees the line "I will die with you" as a blasphemous mockery of the painful memories that the late friend's loved ones must carry.
Xtian Dela raises concern about death of Ambroze
On May 1, Xtian Dela raised suspicion over the fact that only Ambroze succumbed to his injuries while four others who ere in the vehicle with him survived.
"I'm glad that your local 'celebs' survived that accident that killed my friend Ambroze. What I honestly can't understand is how was Ambroze the only one who died in that car that had 5 people? Who was driving? Were they sober? We need answers!" Xtian posted on his IG Stories.
In a series of Instagram posts, the media personality questioned what killed his friend Ambroze and called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter.
