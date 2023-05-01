The sports category has moved to a new website.

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Miriam Mwende

Xtian Dela is claiming foul play and has called for DCI forensic investigations into what caused the Nanyuki accident where Mr Seed was injured and his friend Ambroze died.

Media personality Xtian Dela has called for the accident that killed his friend Ambroze on Saturday to be investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a bitter rant on Instagram, Dela raised suspicion over the fact that only Ambroze succumbed to his injuries while four others who were in the vehicle with him survived.

"I'm glad that your local 'celebs' survived that accident that killed my friend Ambroze. What I honestly can't understand is how was Ambro the only one who died in that car that had 5 people? Who was driving? Were they sober? We need answers!" Xtian posted on his IG Stories.

He added: "I have personally been in 'convoys' and these 'celebs' drive recklessly. It's a shame that none of them has even posted and mentioned his name. He is called Ambroze! Mention him! Ambroze!"

Pulse Live Kenya

Dela's sentiments came just moments after Mr Seed's team released a statement on the accident, conveying that the 'Dawa Ya Baridi' singer had suffered a fractured pelvis and was put on 3-week bed rest by his doctors.

The statement did not mention by name those who were in the ill-fated vehicle at the time, only referring to them as "photographer, videographer, an artist and a businessman".

A video posted by Kevin Bahati confirmed that the 'artist' mentioned was DK Kwenye Beat.

Dela is calling for accountability for the three deaths that resulted from the Nanyuki accident over the weekend.

"...in most cases the reason is that someone f***ed up. The question is who f***ed up? Who killed Ambroze? Who was driving recklessly with hazards on? Who killed the others in the car that they hit? Who?

"That car is a crime scene. I can bet... that if forensics are done, they will find the fault mainly on the driver... A crime has been committed! That car will prove it!" he stated, asking Ambroze's family to pursue charges against anyone found culpable.

READ: Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

The authorities are yet to confirm investigations into the accident.

Miriam Mwende
