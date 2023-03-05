ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amos Robi

Xtian Dela has finally responded to claims he has neglected his mother for over 4 years and cut off his family

Xtian Dela
Xtian Dela

Vlogger Xtian Dela has finally responded to claims of neglecting his mother.

Recommended articles

Earlier, Xtian’s mother Reverend Naomi Nyongesa said that the family last spoke to Xtian Dela in 2019 before he blocked and withdrew from them.

She emotionally recounted how she watched her son build his brand in the entertainment industry working with prominent names such as Jeff Koinage and was very proud of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of 5, who is an actress in the Hullabaloo show said even his siblings have been unable to reach their brother.

Ms Nyongesa said trouble started when she raised concern about Xtian’s lifestyle and being a Christian she was saddened to see him wear tattoos, and indulge in what she termed as odd behaviour.

Xtian Dela
Xtian Dela Xtian Dela with Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that she did not have any ill intentions for her son and was only looking out for his best interests.

She said it was unfortunate that her son had blocked her from all platforms and that she only receives occasional reports about his activity from other parties.

Ms Nyongesa divulged that she recently reached out to her son’s baby mama Fatma Banj, with a message asking Xtian to visit his family for an urgent matter. This also bore no fruits.

According to her neither she nor other family members have been introduced to Xtian's baby or his partner.

ADVERTISEMENT
A collage of Xtian Ndela and his mother Reverend Naomi Nyongesa
A collage of Xtian Ndela and his mother Reverend Naomi Nyongesa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Njugush's claps back after 7 year beef with Xtian Dela

However, responding to the appeal by her mother, Xtian hinted at a number of things which might have led to him distancing himself from his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his social media pages, the father of one shared an article which listed traits of toxic parents which included manipulation, constant criticism, lack of boundaries, neglect, blame-shifting, gas lighting and enmeshment.

Dela did not dive deep into details as to how he and the mother fell apart. He is yet to however verbally make a statement on the claims by his mother.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Bahati

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style