Bomet groom whose wedding was cancelled last-minute counters bride's statement

Nelly Chepkoech the bride revealed that she was not ready to settle down despite prior expectations.

Amos Rono, the groom-to-be whose church wedding was abruptly cancelled on December 9 in Kapsoiyo, Bomet County, has broken his silence on the incident.

In a statement to journalists on Monday, December 11, Rono revealed that the wedding was called off because the bride, Nelly Chepkoech, failed to disclose her involvement with another man.

“A wedding was meant to happen but because the bride failed to reveal that there was someone else she was seeing, the wedding did not take place. I have left her, and I hope that she does well in life or looks for another husband.

"I forgive her, and in the instance that she says she wants to reconcile, I have left her with a clean heart,” expressed Rono.

Acknowledging Chepkoech's father for facilitating the wedding planning, Rono clarified that the obstacle arose from the bride's side, thanking her father for his support.

“There was never an obstacle that the wedding would not happen from his side. It is the bride who came a day before the wedding saying what she said, that is why the wedding did not go on,” he stated.

On her part, Rono's mother, Sara Nyigei, expressed her disappointment, stating that she no longer accepts Chepkoech as her daughter-in-law.

This decision was made after Chepkoech revealed that she was not ready to settle down despite prior expectations.

“I do not accept her anymore because she said that she was not ready, yet we were happy in church ready to receive her,” Nyigei said.

Contrary to the groom's family fulfilling requirements such as paying dowry and providing three cows, the wedding planning committee, led by Pastor Clement Chalulot, disclosed that the event was cancelled due to Chepkoech's reluctance to cooperate and provide necessary documents.

He added that the planning committee was lucky since it had only spent Sh50,000 on the wedding incurring less losses.

