Boniface Mwangi opens up on big opportunities his family has missed because of activism

Amos Robi

Mwangi revealed that despite his children being very smart, they missed out on big opportunities once it was discovered they were his.

File image of human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi who announced that he is taking a break from social media on November 26, 2022
Activist Boniface Mwangi has opened up on major opportunities he and his family have missed because of his history as an activist.

Speaking to Mark Masai on the Social Newsroom on January 23, 2023, Mwangi said he missed major job opportunities once the client found out it was him.

His children on the other hand he said missed major opportunities to feature on commercials once recruiters found out they were his.

“I have raised very smart kids, My kids could do commercials and adverts but when my kids go for auditions they get cancelled, I would ask for a job but when they learn it's my name I get cancelled,” Mwangi said.

Boniface Mwangi, his wife Njeri Mwangi and their children
Mwangi revealed that he was looking for space to set up an office but noted that he had to be careful because if the found a building with political affiliations then he would not last long.

“I have been looking for an office for the last two months but I have to be very careful about where I will rent that office because if it is a government or politically connected then I know I would be evicted,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi actively took part in the 2022 general election, campaigning for the Azimio One Kenya Coalition wing.

After the August 9, 2022 election, Mwangi revealed that a section of the Azimio insiders sabotaged the campaign which eventually led to the election loss.

Activist Boniface Mwangi
According to Mwangi, former president Uhuru Kenyatta set the Azimio flagbearer for failure as the president’s secretariat gave the Odinga and Karua false details regarding the progress of the election.

The award-winning photographer on November 26, 2022, mentioned he was taking a social media break to unwind after a continuous presence on social media.

