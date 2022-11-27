Boniface Mwangi's parting shot as he takes a break from social media

Taking to Instagram, Mwangi announced that Saturday, November 26, 2022 was his last day on social media as he proceeds on the break.

He added that he will take time to relax and unwind after a continuous presence on social media during which he would add his voice to conversations of public interests especially those touching on good governance, politics and other areas.

Before exiting, the human rights activists also shared that those who want to reach him may do so through an email address which he provided, as well as through his wife’s handle that was also shared in his final message.

"Today, I am leaving social media. It is my last day on social media, while I am away, my wife is still on social media I am going to put her handle, I'll put her email here so that you can contact her. I am taking a break to just chill, relax, and read," Mwangia stated.

"I’m taking a long break from social media. A well-deserved break. I don’t intend to use Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the next few months. If you know me, you know where to find me. Be kind to yourself. Love yourself, there is only one you. Stay safe. I’m out 👊🏾. You know how to find me if it’s important. I will be at my favourite place," he added.

Hinting at his engagements when he makes a comeback to social media, Mwangi noted that he will return with land deals.

“I won’t be around but if I come back, I will come to tell you an opportunity to own land that is legit.” Added the activist.