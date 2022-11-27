RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Boniface Mwangi's parting shot as he takes a break from social media

Charles Ouma

Today, I am leaving social media. It is my last day on social media...I don’t intend to use Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the next few months-Boniface Mwangi

File image of human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi who announced that he is taking a break from social media on November 26, 2022
File image of human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi who announced that he is taking a break from social media on November 26, 2022

Human Rights Activist and media personality Boniface Mwangi has taken a break from social media with a final message to his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Mwangi announced that Saturday, November 26, 2022 was his last day on social media as he proceeds on the break.

He added that he will take time to relax and unwind after a continuous presence on social media during which he would add his voice to conversations of public interests especially those touching on good governance, politics and other areas.

Before exiting, the human rights activists also shared that those who want to reach him may do so through an email address which he provided, as well as through his wife’s handle that was also shared in his final message.

"Today, I am leaving social media. It is my last day on social media, while I am away, my wife is still on social media I am going to put her handle, I'll put her email here so that you can contact her. I am taking a break to just chill, relax, and read," Mwangia stated.

"I’m taking a long break from social media. A well-deserved break. I don’t intend to use Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the next few months. If you know me, you know where to find me. Be kind to yourself. Love yourself, there is only one you. Stay safe. I’m out 👊🏾. You know how to find me if it’s important. I will be at my favourite place," he added.

Hinting at his engagements when he makes a comeback to social media, Mwangi noted that he will return with land deals.

“I won’t be around but if I come back, I will come to tell you an opportunity to own land that is legit.” Added the activist.

A number of his fans took to the comments section to wish the activist well, with many noting that they will miss his presence on social media for various reasons.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
