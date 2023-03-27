Exray Taniua & video vixen girlfriend welcome first child

Although the gender of the baby has not been revealed, fellow Gengetone artists have congratulated Wangui on social media for a successful delivery.

The 'Sipangwingwi' hitmaker took to Instagram stories to share videos of himself and Wangui at the Komarock Modern Healthcare, where they had been for about a week prior.

Pulse Live Kenya

In one of the videos, Wangui was seen lying on the bed while taking a drink and looking at their child lying in a crib.

Exray announced the pregnancy in style with a new song titled 'Cinderella' featuring Masauti and Daddy Andre. The song has since received positive reviews from fans and industry players alike.

The arrival of their newborn has brought joy and excitement to the couple and their fans.

Several Gengetone artists, including celebrated rapper and singer Ssaru, congratulated the couple on the successful delivery of their first child.

The couple has yet to share further details about their baby, but fans and well-wishers eagerly await updates.

Exray and Wangui have been together for more than six years now. Laura Wangui is a top Gengetone video vixen and she is skilled with the best dance moves.

The lovebirds are the perfect couple, as evidenced by their quality time spent together, sweet social media posts, and collaboration on music projects.

Exray's posts featuring him and Wangui are always accompanied by affectionate captions that express his love for her.

In all of Exray's music videos, Wangui is often featured as the video vixen, particularly when the song is by Boondocks Gang.

Even when not in the video, she is always behind the scenes, motivating Exray to perform his best.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages from fans and friends

kenyan.oxygen_Aaaah TANIUA😂🔥🔥🔥👏Congratulations to them

official_njorawww Congratulations to them👏👏ingekuwa couple flani apa Kenya Wangekuwa washasema "Delivery video up at 12 pm

nitch_nesh_Mapema ndo best🚀😎 Congrats