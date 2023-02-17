Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

In this week's Pulse Hot and Fresh, we look at new songs released this week.

Kwame - Khaligraph Jones ft Harmonize

Award-winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones features a heavy bongo weight singer Harmonize, to bring you a satisfying banger!

Released on February 13, 'Kwame' is currently one of the hottest songs in East Africa. With over 700,000 YouTube views in just four days, the track is currently number eight on trending for music.

Single Again - Harmonize

After weeks of hyping his single status, Tanzanian singer Harmonize created an awesome melody tune dubbed 'Single Again' that many have already fallen in love with.

Tap below and listen to Harmonize share his ready-to-mingle status with the ladies.

Nitasema - Jay Melody

'Nitasema' track by the king of love, Jay Melody, is a track to catch on your playlist.

The love ballad tune was released on February 10 and has been sitting in position four on YouTube's top trend music songs.

The song has a soft rhythm and lyrics that praise the attractive qualities of a woman. It combines traditional Tanzania music and contemporary R&B, and Hip Hop sounds.

Utaniua - Zuchu

Tanzanian female singer dropped another fresh one on February 10. 'Utaniua' is a soft musical track that appreciates the beauty of the African continent.

Zuchu's soft vocals have already made the track a sing-along anthem.

Cinderella - Exray Taniua fit Masauti and Daddy Andre

A dedication to singer Exray Taniua's girlfriend, 'Cinderella', is a triple energy collabo with Exray Taniua, Masauti, and Ugandan singer Daddy Andre.

The song was released on February 11 and is currently doing well regarding views.

My Baby - Bien ft Ayra Starr

Arguably one of the best musicians in Kenya, Sauti Sol's Bien has unleashed a brand new song featuring one of the best African female artists Ayra Starr from Nigeria.

The Afro-pop song resonates around the power of love and how it can make one a slave.

Nakuja - Tommy Flavour fit Marioo