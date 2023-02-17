ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotandFresh - The music industry in Kenya is a basket of goodies, and fresh music hits the airwaves every week.

Khaligraph Jones, Harmonize, Madini Classic, Zuchu and Masauti
Khaligraph Jones, Harmonize, Madini Classic, Zuchu and Masauti

The artists are always in the studio, testing new sounds, beats, and lyrics to entertain their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In this week's Pulse Hot and Fresh, we look at new songs released this week.

Award-winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones features a heavy bongo weight singer Harmonize, to bring you a satisfying banger!

Released on February 13, 'Kwame' is currently one of the hottest songs in East Africa. With over 700,000 YouTube views in just four days, the track is currently number eight on trending for music.

READ: Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

After weeks of hyping his single status, Tanzanian singer Harmonize created an awesome melody tune dubbed 'Single Again' that many have already fallen in love with.

Tap below and listen to Harmonize share his ready-to-mingle status with the ladies.

'Nitasema' track by the king of love, Jay Melody, is a track to catch on your playlist.

The love ballad tune was released on February 10 and has been sitting in position four on YouTube's top trend music songs.

The song has a soft rhythm and lyrics that praise the attractive qualities of a woman. It combines traditional Tanzania music and contemporary R&B, and Hip Hop sounds.

READ: Timmy Tdat's 'Mmm 😋' & 6 other top songs released this week [LISTEN]

Tanzanian female singer dropped another fresh one on February 10. 'Utaniua' is a soft musical track that appreciates the beauty of the African continent.

Zuchu's soft vocals have already made the track a sing-along anthem.

A dedication to singer Exray Taniua's girlfriend, 'Cinderella', is a triple energy collabo with Exray Taniua, Masauti, and Ugandan singer Daddy Andre.

The song was released on February 11 and is currently doing well regarding views.

READ: Wakadinali team up with Matata and 5 other tunes released this week

Arguably one of the best musicians in Kenya, Sauti Sol's Bien has unleashed a brand new song featuring one of the best African female artists Ayra Starr from Nigeria.

The Afro-pop song resonates around the power of love and how it can make one a slave.

Released on February 11, Tommy Flavour features Tanzanian artist Marioo to create an upbeat and dance-inspired track that brings out each of their unique styles. Enjoy!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

Jalang'o rescues detained actor Khula Budi

Jalang'o rescues detained actor Khula Budi

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

WATCH: Akothee introduces fiancé to baby daddy in France

WATCH: Akothee introduces fiancé to baby daddy in France

Chameleone: My promise to Bobi Wine

Chameleone: My promise to Bobi Wine

Chebet Ronoh takes break after 2 traumatic experiences

Chebet Ronoh takes break after 2 traumatic experiences

Eve Mungai returning to school, 3 years after dropping out

Eve Mungai returning to school, 3 years after dropping out

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jose Chameleone and King Saha

Chameleone’s response when he was asked if King Saha wrote ‘Valu Valu’ for him

From left: Harmonize, Samidoh, Diamond and Trio Mio

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

A collage image of Bensoul, Alicia Keys and Nyashinski

Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify