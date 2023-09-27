WATCH: Brandy Maina & Okello Max team up to thrill fans in electrifying live performance

Brandy Maina, known for her unique and signature style, delivered a raw and electrifying performance, captivating the packed venue with her powerful vocals. Backed by an impressive two-man band, Maina took attendees on a musical journey that transcended boundaries.

The singer performed a selection of her songs, each one striking a chord with her devoted fans who had flocked the venue. Her ability to connect with the audience through her music was evident in the euphoria that swept through the Beer District.

Brandy Maina's performance was not confined to her vocals alone; she showcased her versatility by skillfully incorporating the guitar into her act. Her mastery of multiple musical instruments added an extra layer of depth and artistry to the show.

The musical spectacle was further enriched by the presence of other talented artists. Singer Okello Max and Mutoriah joined Brandy Maina on stage, elevating the performance to even greater levels.

Nakili Sessions is a dynamic and exciting music series dedicated to showcasing local talent in Nairobi, and has been making waves since its inception in 2019.

Produced by Mutoriah, the series provides emerging artists with a platform to present their authentic music in a live setting.

Over the years, Nakili Sessions has become a must-attend event for music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

The series consistently features a diverse lineup of exceptionally talented musicians and performers, offering a glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic music scene in Nairobi.

Previous editions of Nakili Sessions have seen the likes of Maandy, Phy, Zaituni Wambui, Wanjine, Watendawili, and Costa Ojwang, among others, grace the stage with their musical prowess.

