Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

By sampling authentic Kenyan instruments and fusing them with modern sounds, Mutoriah is revolutionizing the music scene.

Background

Mutoriah, the talented artist hailing from Kenya, has an inspiring background rooted in his upbringing.

Born in Kijabe, he spent his formative years in the town before eventually moving to Kimende.

However, in 2008, Mutoriah relocated to Nairobi, where his musical journey truly took flight.

The artist's upbringing is deeply intertwined with his parents' unique experiences. Mutoriah's father, Mwaura Njoroge, is a multifaceted individual, excelling as an author, songwriter, and temperament coach.

His mother, an evangelist, played a pivotal role in shaping his spiritual foundation.

Mutoriah fondly recalls the early days when his parents met while evangelizing in Kijabe, which laid the groundwork for his upbringing in a Protestant environment.

Together with his younger sister, they were immersed in a nurturing and spiritually rich household.

Education

As he embarked on his academic journey, he first enrolled at St. Joe's Primary School in Mathale, where he spent his early years of schooling up to Class 6.

Continuing his educational pursuits, Mutoriah transitioned to Green Cottage in Kiamumbi, where he completed his studies for classes 7 and 8.

The formative years at Green Cottage provided him with a nurturing environment to further develop his academic and personal growth.

After successfully completing his primary education, Mutoriah took the next step in his educational journey and joined Kiambu High School.

Upon completing his high school studies, Mutoriah's thirst for knowledge led him to pursue higher education at Kenyatta University.

Music career

Mutoriah's passion for music ignited at a tender age when he discovered his love for the keyboard.

Remarkably, his musical journey began at the age of 2, guided and inspired by his father, who played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent.

Fueling his passion further, Mutoriah secured a scholarship to attend Sauti Academy, where he honed his skills and deepened his understanding of music.

It was during this time that he started collaborating with local bands, gaining invaluable experience as a dynamic live performer.

In a significant turning point in 2016, Mutoriah's career skyrocketed when he joined Calif Records as a resident producer.

This marked a transformative phase in his life, where he had the opportunity to work with renowned artists and contribute his creative expertise to their music.

The experience at Calif Records laid the foundation for Mutoriah to carve his own path in the music industry.

In 2019, Mutoriah reached a significant milestone with the release of his debut album, 'Dive In'.

The album garnered widespread critical acclaim, captivating listeners with its captivating melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

Tracks from the album, such as 'Happiness', resonated with audiences, accumulating thousands of streams on platforms like Spotify.

Production journey

Taking a leap of faith, Mutoriah co-founded his own record label, Me & My Cousin Entertainment, becoming a driving force in the Kenyan music scene.

As a producer, he showcased his exceptional talent and musical versatility, collaborating with esteemed artists such as Ayrosh, Serro, and Wanavokali, and producing chart-topping hits.

Mutoriah has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry, captivating audiences with his distinctive fusion of folk, indie, rock, and traditional Kenyan instruments.

His innovative sound, which he describes as 'Electro AfroPop', showcases his artistic vision and commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

As a co-founder of Me N My Cousin Entertainment, an independent record label, Mutoriah strives to produce music that is not only soulful and entertaining but also carries a profound message.

Netflix deal

Kenyan Afro-Electro Pop artist-producer Mutoriah recently secured a Netflix sync deal for his Extended Play (EP) 'Presha'.

'Christmas Love' is an original Kenyan Netflix Short film that features Abel Mutua and Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa.

The short film follows the struggles of a man trying to balance time between family, a lucrative career, and his waning faith.

Abel Mutua, popularly known as Mkurugenzi, has been in the film industry for the last 15 years.

He co-founded and owns Phil-lit Productions, which created hit shows such as 'Real Househelps of Kawangware' and 'Sue na Jonnie'.

