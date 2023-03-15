'Kuna Kuna' hit singer Brandy Maina has faced criticism from fans after revealing that she will be focusing on solo projects and shunning collaborations with the exception of a few artists.
I pray we all leave this toxicity - Brandy Maina says after latest move
The 'Kuna Kuna' singer said there is alot of toxicty towards creatives in Kenya
Recommended articles
In a social media post, Brandy said she was not going to be involved in collaborations as well as interviews for the rest of the year.
"Unless it's Nyash, Kinoti, Watendawili, Femi, or Fathermoh, I'm not doing any more collaborations this year. Leave me out of interviews as well," Brandy tweeted.
She said she had done enough collaborative projects and was now shifting to focus on her individual projects.
“I've been doing collaborations for a while now, and I really haven't taken the time to work on my solo project. If I do a song with you, I'll push it to the best of my ability, and that takes time, money, and effort that I think I need to preserve for my EP for the rest of the year," she said.
However, her announcement was met with harsh criticism from some fans who believed that it was too soon for her to make such a move. Some fans also expressed their disappointment with her decision to keep off interviews which they said was part of why she has grown fast.
Responding to the feedback from fans, Brandy expressed her displeasure with how her message was received and noted there was a lot of toxicity in the creative space.
Using the example of comedian Elsa Majimbo, Brandy made a wish to one day relocate to foreign lands.
"This country doesn't deserve creatives. I pray we all leave this toxicity. So happy for Majimbo damn. God, please open my doors, this can't be my home forever. It be your own that kill you," she noted.
Brandy Maina broke into the limelight in 2022 after releasing the acoustic song 'Kubali', which grabbed people's attention.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke