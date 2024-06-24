The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Eddie Butita loses YouTube Channel hours after declaring stand on Finance Bill

Lynet Okumu

Eddie Butita's YouTube Channel with over 300K subscribers disappears hours after declaring a stand on the Finance Bill

  • Eddie Butita's YouTube channel disappears after declaring stand on Finance Bill
  • Butita faced criticism for not joining Finance Bill protesters in Nairobi
  • Speculation arises about the reason for the channel's disappearance

Comedian and scriptwriter Eddie Butita has allegedly lost his YouTube channel just hours after publicly announcing his stand on the Finance Bill 2024.

The creative, who recently accompanied President William Ruto to the U.S. has been facing significant criticism from the public.

Butita has been trending on social media after he failed to join other Kenyans for the Finance Bill protesters in Nairobi.

READ: Netizens react after Butita declares his stand on Finance Bill

On the evening of Sunday, June 23, Butita felt compelled to clarify his position on the controversial bill.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, he said, "The Finance Bill, as it stands, is not okay. I played a role in submitting my concerns, and I will do it again when needed because I am a citizen and a businessman. I want the best for my country mates, family, friends, and colleagues. After all, it is time to publicly declare my position. I, Eddie Butita, #RejectFinanceBill2024. It is time to listen. We can not all be wrong. Hayaa basi, Gen Z, nitafutieni T-shirt kali nireport kwa ofisi."

On Monday, June 24, fans of the comedian noticed that his YouTube channel had disappeared.

READ: 6 breakthrough moments that elevated Eddie Butita's comedy career

A spot check on YouTube revealed that the original Eddie Butita channel no longer exists.

Interestingly, a new channel under the name EddieButita289 has emerged. This new channel only features two videos: One is Butita's statement on his stand against the Finance Bill, and the other is a video showing his friend Abel Mutua wearing a T-shirt that reads,"Butita si mbaya, wale wamemzunguka ndio wabaya" (Butita is not bad, it’s the people around him).

The new channel has garnered over 30 subscribers so far.

As of now, Butita has not come out to confirm the allegations or explain the exact nature of why his YouTube channel is no longer available. This silence has only fueled more speculation among his fans and followers.

READ: Butita on harsh realities comedians faced behind Churchill Show's glamour

This led to a flurry of social media activity, with some fans making fun of him and others speculating about the reason behind the disappearance.

There were claims that Butita might have deactivated his account to divert attention from the ongoing backlash. Some fans even threatened to unfollow him and report his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the loss of his channel was a direct result of his public stance on the Finance Bill.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
