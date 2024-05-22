Eddie Butita, born Edwin Butita, is a renowned Kenyan comedian, actor, scriptwriter, and producer who has become a household name in the entertainment industry.

His unique style of comedy, marked by witty observations and relatable humour, has endeared him to many fans across the country and beyond.

Early life and education

Eddie Butita was born on November 16, 1992, in Nairobi, Kenya. He grew up in the Nairobi's Kariobangi estate which would later heavily influence his comedic material.

Butita's knack for humour was evident from a young age, as he often entertained his peers and family with his witty remarks and funny stories.

He attended Butere High School, where he further honed his comedic skills by participating in drama and theatre clubs.

Eddie Butita with other schoolmates back in Butere High School Pulse Live Kenya

His passion for comedy and performance was clear, but like many young talents, he faced the challenge of turning his passion into a viable career.

Entry into Churchill Show

Butita’s journey into professional comedy began in earnest when he started performing at local events and comedy clubs.

His big break came in 2010 when he was featured on the Churchill Show, Kenya’s premier comedy platform hosted by the legendary comedian Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill.

Butita initially began as a rookie, performing on the show's curtain raiser dubbed Churchill Raw before he rose to perform on the main show, 'Churchill Show'.

Pulse Live Kenya

His performance on the show was well-received, and he quickly became a regular feature, captivating audiences with his sharp humour and relatable jokes.

Rise to fame

Eddie Butita’s popularity soared as he continued to make regular appearances on the Churchill Show.

His humour often drawn from everyday experiences, making his comedy both relatable and entertaining.

He has a unique ability to turn mundane situations into hilarious narratives, a skill that has set him apart in the Kenyan comedy scene.

Pulse Live Kenya

Besides Churchill Show, Butita performed in other shows among them:

Night of a Thousand Laughs Kenya Kona Comedy Crazy Monday Comedy Night Kenya's Biggest Laughs The Hot Seat

Joining 'The Trend'

Butita's unique and humorous view of things saw celebrated journalist Larry Madowo then with NTV give him a chance on his show 'The Trend' in 2015.

Butita who was among the panelists present would give his funny opinion on different trending matters which further made him a household name in the industry.

Butita left the show in 2020 having further solidified his name in the industry.

Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

Working with Netflix

In 2021, Butita was part of the team member that developed and directed the Swahili adaptation of 'The Upshaws' for Netflix.

Butita claimed in an interview with Radio Maisha on Wednesday that the deal was worth millions.

Butita had been writing for several comedians in Kenya before landing the Netflix deal, though he claims that not many comedians want to reveal this.

Scriptwriting and production

Beyond stand-up comedy, Butita has expanded his repertoire to include acting and scriptwriting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Butita was part of the team that wrote 'Ma ex', 'A Nurse Toto', 'MTU NA MTU WAKE' and 'PATWA'.

His involvement in such projects has demonstrated his ability to create content that resonates with a broad audience.

Butita also started a media and production company dubbed SPM Buzz which primarily focuses on entertainment related content.

State recognition

Butita was among Kenyans who were on December 12, 2023 during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations given different state awards.

President William Ruto awarded Butita the Order of the Grand Warrior (O.G.W) award. The OGW is awarded to individuals for outstanding service rendered to the country in different responsibilities and capacities.

Pulse Live Kenya

U.S. State visit with President Ruto and meeting Steve Harvey

Butita was among President William Ruto's delegation to the U.S. in May 2024 and it was during this visit that one of Butita's dream came true.

