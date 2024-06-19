The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua in hot water over late-night Finance Bill statement

Lynet Okumu

Fans have expressed their intention to cancel Diana Marua, citing her lack of reciprocation: Despite the support they have given her, she failed to stand with them when they needed her the most.

Diana Marua with her husband Kevin Bahati (Instagram)
Diana Marua with her husband Kevin Bahati (Instagram)
  • Shift in expectations for celebrities and influencers to advocate for political and social causes
  • Fans now threaten to unfollow Diana Marua due to perceived lack of reciprocity during protests
  • Other celebrities like Eddie Butita, the WaJesus family, DJ Joe Mfalme, and Andrew Kibe also faced backlash over their responses to the Finance Bill

Recommended articles

In recent years, the expectations placed on celebrities and influencers regarding political and social advocacy have shifted noticeably.

With their vast reach and influence, public figures are increasingly seen as essential voices in the fight for justice and change.

This shift was starkly evident during the Occupy Parliament protests, where the involvement of celebrities was not just encouraged but demanded by the public.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024
Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 28 celebs & influencers who showed up for Occupy Parliament protest in Nairobi

As ordinary Kenyans took to the streets to voice their discontent, the pressure on public figures to support political causes became more evident than ever.

Diana Marua, a well-known Kenyan influencer, found herself in a tight spot after her social media post about rejecting the Finance Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other celebrities who joined fans on the streets to protest, Marua merely posted a message online, saying #RejectFinanceBill2024." This late-night post did not sit well with her followers.

Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram)
Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens flocked to her comment section, criticizing her for the timing and lack of active participation.

Many felt that a simple social media post was insufficient, especially since the protests had already been underway for some time. The consensus was that her support came too late to make any real impact.

Moreover, fans were disappointed that Diana did not show up in person to support the protests, despite the significant support they had given her during the launch of her latest reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This perceived lack of reciprocity led some fans to threaten to unfollow her for not standing with them in their time of need. As of now, Diana Marua has remained silent on the issue. Moreover, her husband Bahati did not join the protests. Neither has he given his stand on the bill.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial photo

Another celebrity in hot water is Eddie Butita. The scriptwriter and comedian has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) for the last 24 hours due to his perceived indecisiveness regarding the Finance Bill and the planned protests surrounding it.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many Kenyans, including celebrities and politicians, took strong stances against the Bill and expressed support for the Occupy Parliament protests, Butita’s attempts to weigh in did not garner much support.

Initially, Butita shared his thoughts on the Bill, mentioning that he had raised some concerns and expressed confidence that action would be taken. However, his politically correct and equivocal statements did not resonate with the public.

Comedian and film maker Eddie Butita
Comedian and film maker Eddie Butita Comedian and film maker Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why MPs did vote for Finance Bill 2024 on Tuesday

As the pressure mounted, Butita faced increasing criticism for his lack of a clear stance. Despite his attempts to clarify his position, his tweets only fueled further disapproval.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one tweet, he mentioned 'Article 37' which led to more questions about why he didn’t elaborate on its contents.

Fans accused him of being influenced by promises or compromises rather than taking a definitive stand against the Bill.

Eddie Butita and Diana Marua are not the only celebrities facing backlash over their responses to the Finance Bill.

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The WaJesus family was forced to offer an apology after the pressure got to them. Milly WaJesus expressed her support for the movement and explained why they did not engage promptly in the conversation.

According to Milly, the couple had been away since Friday, which contributed to their delayed response.

She commended those who participated in the march and used their platforms to educate and encourage others. She also urged everyone to continue their efforts until Thursday to ensure the Finance Bill is rejected.

Milly & Kabi WaJesus ( Instagram)
Milly & Kabi WaJesus ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Joe Mfalme also faced resistance after tweeting in support of rejecting the Finance Bill. Fans questioned his commitment and sincerity in the fight against the Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Andrew Kibe faced backlash after appearing to show support for the Finance Bill during a debate he hosted on X.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mwende Macharia's father finds joy in promise she kept for her late mother

Mwende Macharia's father finds joy in promise she kept for her late mother

Diana Marua in hot water over late-night Finance Bill statement

Diana Marua in hot water over late-night Finance Bill statement

Why Zari Hassan does not want to live with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

Why Zari Hassan does not want to live with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

Tough life experiences that catapulted Boniface Mwangi into activism

Tough life experiences that catapulted Boniface Mwangi into activism

28 celebs & influencers who showed up for Occupy Parliament protest in Nairobi

28 celebs & influencers who showed up for Occupy Parliament protest in Nairobi

Fred Omondi's 'mum' shares unknown details about late son as family prepares for burial

Fred Omondi's 'mum' shares unknown details about late son as family prepares for burial

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Jahmby's dad on day of daughter's burial

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Jahmby's dad on day of daughter's burial

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

DJ Shiti's fruitless struggle to save troubled brother turned homeless

DJ Shiti's fruitless struggle to save troubled brother turned homeless

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri an her hubby Mr Seed

Nimo answers Mr Seed's question on why she came back after dumping him

Abel Mutua

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return