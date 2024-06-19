Diana Marua in hot water over late-night Finance Bill statement

In recent years, the expectations placed on celebrities and influencers regarding political and social advocacy have shifted noticeably.

With their vast reach and influence, public figures are increasingly seen as essential voices in the fight for justice and change.

This shift was starkly evident during the Occupy Parliament protests, where the involvement of celebrities was not just encouraged but demanded by the public.

As ordinary Kenyans took to the streets to voice their discontent, the pressure on public figures to support political causes became more evident than ever.

Diana Marua criticised for late-night Finance Bill post

Diana Marua, a well-known Kenyan influencer, found herself in a tight spot after her social media post about rejecting the Finance Bill.

Unlike other celebrities who joined fans on the streets to protest, Marua merely posted a message online, saying #RejectFinanceBill2024." This late-night post did not sit well with her followers.

Netizens flocked to her comment section, criticizing her for the timing and lack of active participation.

Many felt that a simple social media post was insufficient, especially since the protests had already been underway for some time. The consensus was that her support came too late to make any real impact.

Moreover, fans were disappointed that Diana did not show up in person to support the protests, despite the significant support they had given her during the launch of her latest reality show.

This perceived lack of reciprocity led some fans to threaten to unfollow her for not standing with them in their time of need. As of now, Diana Marua has remained silent on the issue. Moreover, her husband Bahati did not join the protests. Neither has he given his stand on the bill.

Eddie Butita faces backlash for indecisiveness

Another celebrity in hot water is Eddie Butita. The scriptwriter and comedian has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) for the last 24 hours due to his perceived indecisiveness regarding the Finance Bill and the planned protests surrounding it.

While many Kenyans, including celebrities and politicians, took strong stances against the Bill and expressed support for the Occupy Parliament protests, Butita’s attempts to weigh in did not garner much support.

Initially, Butita shared his thoughts on the Bill, mentioning that he had raised some concerns and expressed confidence that action would be taken. However, his politically correct and equivocal statements did not resonate with the public.

As the pressure mounted, Butita faced increasing criticism for his lack of a clear stance. Despite his attempts to clarify his position, his tweets only fueled further disapproval.

In one tweet, he mentioned 'Article 37' which led to more questions about why he didn’t elaborate on its contents.

Fans accused him of being influenced by promises or compromises rather than taking a definitive stand against the Bill.

Milly WaJesus apologises for not going on the street to support fans

Eddie Butita and Diana Marua are not the only celebrities facing backlash over their responses to the Finance Bill.

The WaJesus family was forced to offer an apology after the pressure got to them. Milly WaJesus expressed her support for the movement and explained why they did not engage promptly in the conversation.

According to Milly, the couple had been away since Friday, which contributed to their delayed response.

She commended those who participated in the march and used their platforms to educate and encourage others. She also urged everyone to continue their efforts until Thursday to ensure the Finance Bill is rejected.

DJ Joe Mfalme also faced resistance after tweeting in support of rejecting the Finance Bill. Fans questioned his commitment and sincerity in the fight against the Bill.

