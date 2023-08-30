Staff lose Sh100K quiz money for failing to name goat meat

While filming a video in his restaurant, Karuga noticed two of his staff members working on calculations after their shift, and he took the opportunity to introduce them to the viewers.

He then announced that he had initially promised to give them Sh5,000, but he decided to double the amount to Sh10,000 just for correctly naming goat meat.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm here with my staff, Collins and Hilda. I've promised them if they get the real name for goat meat, I will give them Sh5,000. To make it even better, Sh10,000," Karuga said.

Both Collins and Hilda tried their luck, with Collins stating that it was mutton, only to be corrected.

Seeing Collins and Hilda struggle, Karuga doubled the amount to Sh20,000, leaving the staff perplexed.

Karuga then announced that he would give them Sh50,000, emphasising that he is a man of his word and that there was a record of his promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Karuga then increased the prize to Sh60,000, prompting Hilda to accuse him of toying with their minds. However, Karuga insisted that he was being sincere.

Subsequently, Karuga mentioned that the prize had escalated to Sh100K, leading Hilda to suggest that he should leave them to focus on their calculations.

Karuga then bluntly informed them that they had lost the opportunity to win the money and offered to reveal the correct answer they were missing.

"You've lost Sh100K. It's called Chevon. Wamelose hio. 100K gone," Karuga said as Hilda tried to confirm if the name was correct.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, both Collins and Hilda shared a laugh, acknowledging that luck wasn't on their side and that the money was no longer up for grabs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Social media reactions

Daddy Owen But bro wewe mwenyewe umesema Shevon instead of chevon 🤣🤣🤣 Shevon means God is gracious... sio goat meat.

mokitv23 Hey goat meat come here, that's how you call it,sawa nitumie Kwa iyo namba ingine hii Iko na puliza.

ADVERTISEMENT

mwilaben Does your answer fit this definition.

Dee_abrahams Hildah Wangui umetuangusha😂but pia mimi sikua najua. Caleb thanks for teaching us something new.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝟐𝟓𝟒 You need new staffs, how can they lose 100k.

Brian Being a chef , I wish I was there iyo bet ikiwekelewa.

ADVERTISEMENT