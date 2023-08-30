The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Staff lose Sh100K quiz money for failing to name goat meat

Fabian Simiyu

Staff's failure to identify goat meat costs them Sh100K in quiz money

Collins and Hilda react after losing Sh100K from Caleb Karuga
Collins and Hilda react after losing Sh100K from Caleb Karuga

Ex-K24 presenter and businessman, Caleb Karuga, surprised his staff when he offered to give them money for naming goat's meat in English.

Recommended articles

While filming a video in his restaurant, Karuga noticed two of his staff members working on calculations after their shift, and he took the opportunity to introduce them to the viewers.

He then announced that he had initially promised to give them Sh5,000, but he decided to double the amount to Sh10,000 just for correctly naming goat meat.

Caleb Karuga
Caleb Karuga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

"I'm here with my staff, Collins and Hilda. I've promised them if they get the real name for goat meat, I will give them Sh5,000. To make it even better, Sh10,000," Karuga said.

Both Collins and Hilda tried their luck, with Collins stating that it was mutton, only to be corrected.

Seeing Collins and Hilda struggle, Karuga doubled the amount to Sh20,000, leaving the staff perplexed.

Karuga then announced that he would give them Sh50,000, emphasising that he is a man of his word and that there was a record of his promise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda and Caleb Karuga
Hilda and Caleb Karuga Pulse Live Kenya

Karuga then increased the prize to Sh60,000, prompting Hilda to accuse him of toying with their minds. However, Karuga insisted that he was being sincere.

Subsequently, Karuga mentioned that the prize had escalated to Sh100K, leading Hilda to suggest that he should leave them to focus on their calculations.

Karuga then bluntly informed them that they had lost the opportunity to win the money and offered to reveal the correct answer they were missing.

"You've lost Sh100K. It's called Chevon. Wamelose hio. 100K gone," Karuga said as Hilda tried to confirm if the name was correct.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, both Collins and Hilda shared a laugh, acknowledging that luck wasn't on their side and that the money was no longer up for grabs.

Caleb Karuga
Caleb Karuga Pulse Live Kenya

Daddy Owen But bro wewe mwenyewe umesema Shevon instead of chevon 🤣🤣🤣 Shevon means God is gracious... sio goat meat.

mokitv23 Hey goat meat come here, that's how you call it,sawa nitumie Kwa iyo namba ingine hii Iko na puliza.

ADVERTISEMENT

mwilaben Does your answer fit this definition.

Dee_abrahams Hildah Wangui umetuangusha😂but pia mimi sikua najua. Caleb thanks for teaching us something new.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝟐𝟓𝟒 You need new staffs, how can they lose 100k.

Brian Being a chef , I wish I was there iyo bet ikiwekelewa.

ADVERTISEMENT

mtumsafi Restaurant staff na hawajui chevon

READ: Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media Influencer of the Year

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

Staff lose Sh100K quiz money for failing to name goat meat

Staff lose Sh100K quiz money for failing to name goat meat

Benachi responds to claims of being sustained by wife in the U.S.

Benachi responds to claims of being sustained by wife in the U.S.

Boniface Mwangi's WhatsApp exchange with lawyer ends up in court

Boniface Mwangi's WhatsApp exchange with lawyer ends up in court

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

Wajuaji & 7 other students you will always find in a Kenyan high school class

Wajuaji & 7 other students you will always find in a Kenyan high school class

Hyenas never tire - Keranta reveals challenges of dating Flaqo publicly

Hyenas never tire - Keranta reveals challenges of dating Flaqo publicly

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage