Cardi B celebrates hubby Offset on his 30th birthday

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, where she expressed her undying love for the father of her two kids.

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 . I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are," she wrote.

"Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids."

She went on to pray for the rapper and once again professed her love for him.

"You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey with our two babies," she added.

"May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party 🎉"

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.

The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.