RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B celebrates hubby Offset on his 30th birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple recently welcomed their second child together.

Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]
Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]

American rapper Cardi B has penned a cute note to celebrate her husband Offset on his birthday.

Recommended articles

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, where she expressed her undying love for the father of her two kids.

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 . I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are," she wrote.

"Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids."

She went on to pray for the rapper and once again professed her love for him.

"You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey with our two babies," she added.

"May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party 🎉"

Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]
Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB] Pulse Nigeria

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.

The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

In 2020, they welcomed their second baby together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Cardi B celebrates hubby Offset on his 30th birthday

Cardi B celebrates hubby Offset on his 30th birthday

James Bond could identify as 'non-binary' in future - franchise producer

James Bond could identify as 'non-binary' in future - franchise producer

Nyashinski impersonator tricks hundreds of Kenyans

Nyashinski impersonator tricks hundreds of Kenyans

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

Ed Sheeran set to feature on Fireboy's 'Peru (Remix)'

Ed Sheeran set to feature on Fireboy's 'Peru (Remix)'

Best highlights from Sauti Sol's concert in Nairobi [Photos & Videos]

Best highlights from Sauti Sol's concert in Nairobi [Photos & Videos]

Photos from Size 8's ordination ceremony

Photos from Size 8's ordination ceremony

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Trending

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

Nonini

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Communication Authority of Kenya Director general Ezra Chiloba

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Maina Kageni