Cartoon Comedian buys herself new car [Video]

Denis Mwangi

She received the car in the presence of her fellow content creators such as Crazy Kennar who were cheering her on.

Cartoon Comedian
Cartoon Comedian

Comedian and content creator Vanessa Akinyi, alias Cartoon has bought herself a new car.

In a video posted by one of her close friends, Cartoon is seen gushing over her new white Nissan Note.

Unlock the car and enter, it is yours now,” some of her friends could be heard teling her as she replied, “I’m humbled”.

Cartoon who is also an actress shares her comic videos on YouTube, Facebook and other social media networks.

She became famous for the phrase, “Inanichoke, inaniaffect, inanisuffocate” and since then her star continues to shine.

Akinyi has landed lucrative endorsement deals with betting companies, event companies and many more.

Year’s before becoming famous, she had auditioned for Churchill Show but some of her critics said she was not cut out for it.

This did not stop her from pursuing her dreams and now she urges female comedian to power through people who do not support their talent.

Her advice to young ladies, starting out in the comedy industry, is that they should go for their dreams without listening to the naysayers.

Denis Mwangi

