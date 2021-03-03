Media Personality Cate Rira has ventured into the Beauty industry by unveiling own Makeup studio dubbed Rira Beauty.

Ms Rira’s new venture come months after parting ways with Nation Media Group’s Nation FM, where she used to host the breakfast show.

The former Nation FM presenter documented the launch of her new venture via exquisite videos and photos that were later shared on social media. The launch was graced by Singer Viviane, former NTV News anchor Doreen Majala among others.

Cate Rira unveils new Venture Rira Beauty

“Introducing my new Venture! @rirabeautyke .... I've always loved looking good especially with make up ....

You're all welcome to come get your make up done at Rira Beauty .....we're open everyday ....book your session today and experience quality service.

At Bihi Towers 11th Floor ...Room 4 housed by @happyplacenailspa” shared Cate.

Singer Vivianne at the launch of Rira Beauty

The Nation FM Exit

Cate parted ways with Nation Media Group owned station Nation FM back in September last year, after 1 year.

“Hey guys...... my time with Nation FM is done .....I'm glad had a run with @ntvkenya @dailynation @nationfm_kenya, The journey continues Team Cate!!” shared Cate Rira.

Rira boasts years of experience in the media industry, before landing at Nation she had worked with 1 FM.

