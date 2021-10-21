Celebrity Baby: Rugby Star Dennis Ombachi & Wife welcome baby number 2 (Video)

In an update, Ombachi said that his wife gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl. In his message, the Rugby star promised to love his daughter with all that he can offer.

“Sweet little angel, we welcome you into the world today and promise to love you with all that we have to offer 💖. Some kangaroo care as your mum, the strongest woman i have ever known was recovering, is our 1st bond that will last us a lifetime. Welcome to the pride baby girl. Raising a warrior!! #newborn #baby #babygirl #love” wrote Dennis Ombachi.

Rugby Star Dennis Ombachi & Wife welcome Baby Number Two Pulse Live Kenya

Ombachi and his wife went public with the second pregnancy on October 9, with a post that reads;

“I am good at a lot of things but pulling out ain’t one of them, sibling rivalry coming this summer 😂😂”.

Recently, Ombachi has been a trending topic on social media, following his constant updates on how he takes care of his son.

His 'hard tackles' to critics has always earned him a spot on the trending topics on Twitter. He has also proved he is no pushover when it comes to dealing with social media trolls, and usually his responses are a subject of discussion by KOT.

Reactions on Ombachi’s Newborn

gmoneyizme “Congrats man. Also I’ve made sure Remy ate today yeah 😂❤️”

misskihoro “Congratulations Baba!!! Our 2nd born is here!! Congratulations to all of us!! Much love to Mama!”

holydavemuthengi “Congratulations. Bless your family”

