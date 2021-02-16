Celebrity barber George Dufanda and his girlfriend Sarah Mukami have finally unveiled the faces of their twins, a boy and a girl named Malakai and Malaika.

The two used Valentine’s Day, to give their followers a glimpse of their all grown babies they have hiding from the public since April 18, 2020.

“Meet the Dufanda’s @dufanda_twins 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Happy Valentine’s Day from my family to yours❤️.” shared Dufanda.

Celebrity barber George Dufanda & wife Sarah reveal their Twins' faces for the first time

Dufanda and Sarah, welcomed their set of twins back in April last year and since then they had never revealed their faces to the public.

“The greatest gift that God could ever give me was a beautiful wife ❤️ @sara_kamy and Adorable babies @dufanda_twins 💙💖... This moment means everything to me because it symbolizes the power of faith in God to perform miracles... Our family is complete and my heart is full... now the real fun begins... Thank you for all of your prayers... we love y’all... Follow the babies @dufanda_twins to keep up with their journey... This is just the beginning... #twindad #dufandatwins” shared Dufanda on April 18, 2018.

Photos of Malakai and Malaika with their Parents

Fame

Dufanda, who runs the Castro's man cave, is changing how grooming is done and has been shaving artsy patterns into haircuts long before anyone appreciated the art.

He rose to fame after winning the inaugural Afro Hair Awards in the Barber of the Year category three years ago and now he’s the hotshot in the hair grooming business.

Among his clientele are notable public figures and celebrities in Kenya ranging from politicians, artists, presenters, footballers to local media personalities.

Just to mention a few; Timmy Tdat, Timeless Noel, Hassan Joho, Hamson Kingi, Juma Jux, Ben Pol, Master Piece, Mwalimu Rachael, Martin Kimathi, Rosa Ree, Nandy, Andullaswamad Shariff Nassir.