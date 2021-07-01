Nairobi's celeb photographer loses Sh300K worth of equipment to ladies posing as clients

Faustine had given his equipment to another colleague Tim Visuals who was drugged by two ladies posing as clients.

The two have worked with many celebrities including Willis Raburu, Size 8, Churchill and Eric Omondi.

Tim narrated that the cons were referred to him by a photographer who said he was unable to take up the job and decided to pass on the opportunity to him.

The ladies asked the victim to meet them at an AirBnB at Boon Apartments in Roysambu on Tuesday, June 29.

Pulse Live Kenya

Upon entering the house he was offered coffee and started feeling drowsy soon after. He was robbed of all the equipment including his Iphone.

CCTV footage obtained from the building showed the two ladies leaving at 10 am but by the time Tim regained consciousness, it was 8pm.

They reported the matter to the police and had a toxicology done, revealing that the victim was drugged using Benzodiazepines.

Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative medication. This means they slow down the body and brain’s functions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dorris, the lady in charge of the AirBnB, told the photographers that she did not capture the details of the two thieves who had rented the house.

Tim’s colleagues have accused her of being complicit in the heist because she was not cooperating and appeared agitated by the probe into the turn of events.

Doris also claimed that the CCTV cameras had not been working for some week but upon the intervention of the building’s caretaker he confirmed that the surveillance cameras were working.