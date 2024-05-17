Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video

Flashy city car dealer Khalif Kairo and his girlfriend Cera Imani have recently become the center of attention on social media platform X.

The spotlight turned to the couple after the car dealer introduced Cera to the public, leading to widespread scrutiny of her past activities and sparking rumours about her frequent visits to a specific club before her relationship with Kairo.

Khalif Kairo accuses Cera of dumping him

A few weeks after making their relationship public, Kairo announced that Cera Imani had left him, fueling further speculation about whether their relationship was genuine or merely a bid for attention.

This revelation has kept the couple in the headlines, with fans and followers eagerly discussing the possible reasons behind their split.

Cera Imani opens up about break-up with Kairo

In an interview with TNX Africa on May 16, Cera confirmed the split, stating that she has accepted her fate.

"I prayed for a partner and Kairo came my way. We dated, and that was us. I always say you never know what life has in store for you, so just pray and take it as it is," she shared. Cera's calm acceptance of the situation reflects her philosophy of life—embracing whatever comes her way, whether opportunities or setbacks.

Cera Imani embraces life with a positive outlook

Cera's approach to life is straightforward and optimistic. She explained, "For me, I take life easier. I read the post [about our breakup], and I was like okay, well and good. Life continues."

Known among her friends as an introvert and a 'quiet babe, Cera emphasised her laid-back attitude and her focus on personal growth rather than getting entangled in controversies.

"I'm chilled, I don’t have much to say. I have many things to do and little time, and life moves on. I'm also young and living life," she remarked.

Kairo & I are friends - Cera Imani

Despite the breakup, Cera stressed that she and Kairo remain good friends. She values the positive experiences from their time together and is now taking time to focus on herself.

"Everything is okay. Each time I am with someone, I take the good out of it. For now, I am relaxing. I need to grow. Life has no manual, no rules. I'll do my things, and if something comes along the way, then I'll see what it has for me," she said confidently.

Cera Imani addresses past controversies

Cera also addressed a past video that surfaced, showing her twerking in a club, which had attracted negative attention.

She clarified the situation, explaining it was recorded without her consent by someone outside her friend group. "I was just like it was a figure of a man recording the video, and we didn't know the person. It was just a malicious person," Cera explained.

