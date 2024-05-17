The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video

Lynet Okumu

Cera Imani confirms split from Kairo, stating that she has accepted her fate

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani
Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani
  • Cera Imani has confirmed her split from Khalif Kairo
  • She stated that she has accepted her fate and values the positive experiences from their time together
  • She clarified a past video of her twerking in a club, explaining it was recorded without her consent

Recommended articles

Flashy city car dealer Khalif Kairo and his girlfriend Cera Imani have recently become the center of attention on social media platform X.

The spotlight turned to the couple after the car dealer introduced Cera to the public, leading to widespread scrutiny of her past activities and sparking rumours about her frequent visits to a specific club before her relationship with Kairo.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks after making their relationship public, Kairo announced that Cera Imani had left him, fueling further speculation about whether their relationship was genuine or merely a bid for attention.

Car dealer Khalif Kairo & his girlfriend Cera Imani
Car dealer Khalif Kairo & his girlfriend Cera Imani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cera Imani: Little-known details about Khalif Kairo's ex, who's a top manager

This revelation has kept the couple in the headlines, with fans and followers eagerly discussing the possible reasons behind their split.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with TNX Africa on May 16, Cera confirmed the split, stating that she has accepted her fate.

"I prayed for a partner and Kairo came my way. We dated, and that was us. I always say you never know what life has in store for you, so just pray and take it as it is," she shared. Cera's calm acceptance of the situation reflects her philosophy of life—embracing whatever comes her way, whether opportunities or setbacks.

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani
Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani Pulse Live Kenya

Cera's approach to life is straightforward and optimistic. She explained, "For me, I take life easier. I read the post [about our breakup], and I was like okay, well and good. Life continues."

ADVERTISEMENT

Known among her friends as an introvert and a 'quiet babe, Cera emphasised her laid-back attitude and her focus on personal growth rather than getting entangled in controversies.

"I'm chilled, I don’t have much to say. I have many things to do and little time, and life moves on. I'm also young and living life," she remarked.

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani
Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the breakup, Cera stressed that she and Kairo remain good friends. She values the positive experiences from their time together and is now taking time to focus on herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everything is okay. Each time I am with someone, I take the good out of it. For now, I am relaxing. I need to grow. Life has no manual, no rules. I'll do my things, and if something comes along the way, then I'll see what it has for me," she said confidently.

Cera also addressed a past video that surfaced, showing her twerking in a club, which had attracted negative attention.

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani
Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani Pulse Live Kenya

She clarified the situation, explaining it was recorded without her consent by someone outside her friend group. "I was just like it was a figure of a man recording the video, and we didn't know the person. It was just a malicious person," Cera explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

She questioned the timing of the video's release, suggesting it was aimed to create drama following her relationship's publicisation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Sheila Wegesha

Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo

Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Radio personality Kerry Martin

From flight attendant to radio host, details of Kerry Martin's remarkable career journey

Akothee

Akothee speaks on dangers of toxic marriages amid Sheila Wegesha's death probe