3 narratives about my income that haters love to believe - Khalif Kairo

Despite his young age of 27, Kairo has amassed a loyal following and was even nominated for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 before his unexpected disqualification.

Kairo pursued his passion for cars immediately after completing high school, but his journey to success has not been smooth.

His journey has been anything but smooth, marked by business fallouts, court cases, and accusations about his business practices.

In an interview on Iko Nini podcast, the father of one shared three of the most prevalent false narratives his haters love to spread about him and his business.

Money-laundering

One of the most common allegations against Kairo is that he's involved in money laundering.

According to rumours, Kairo launders money for business people from Arab countries—a claim that started after a trip to Dubai that coincided with a turning point in his life.

"People forget that I ventured into the car business 10 years ago. Money laundering can't sustain the life I live. You can't be in that business and still visit countries such as the U.S., where the FBI would have you on their radar," said Kairo.

He emphasised that were he involved in such activities, someone would have already reported him to the authorities.

Drug-dealing

The narrative that followed the money-laundering accusation is that Kairo is involved in drug dealing.

On this, Kairo mentioned that his critics claimed his trips to South American countries were intended to establish connections with drug lords.

"There was a scandal that I am a drug dealer and that I go to Colombia to get suppliers," said Kairo, laughing off the accusations.

Selling cars from accidents

Finally, Kairo revealed that the most recent rumour is that he sells cars from accidents.

According to Kairo, online gossip suggested he sells vehicles from accidents, a claim he called a well-crafted falsehood.

To shut down the rumours, Kairo offered Sh1 million to anyone who could prove they had bought an accident vehicle from him, but no one came forward.

