The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Charles Ouda's toast, which was captured before his death will be etched in the memories of those who shared his final moments

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors
Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

C

Recommended articles

Charles Ouda hanging out with his friends
Charles Ouda hanging out with his friends Charles Ouda hanging out with his friends Pulse Live Kenya

harles Ouda, a celebrated actor known for his diverse roles and dynamic presence, shared his last moments with friends and colleagues in a manner that perfectly encapsulated his zest for life and his deep love for the arts.

On the night of February 3, 2024, Ouda attended a wrap party for the television show 'Salem', a gathering that would mark his final public appearance before his untimely passing later that evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party, filled with the camaraderie of cast and crew, was a celebration of their collective efforts and achievements.

Amidst the joy and laughter, a video captured by one of the actors has since emerged, offering a glimpse into Ouda's last message to his colleagues—a speech that would unknowingly become a poignant farewell.

In the video, Ouda was cheerful, confident, and his voice resonated with the warmth and sincerity that had endeared him to many.

He spoke of the challenges and triumphs they faced together, highlighting the unbreakable bond forged through their shared passion for storytelling.

“Some of us survived a year some of us survived 2, some of us survived more, but as we survived, I would ask us to remember one thing – we survived, we are here," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, creativity, and unity in the face of adversity.

"The inches we fought for, the loves we lived, the everything. I would ask that we love each other as we move forward. I ask that we understand that its no longer their industry it is ours,” he said.

The news of Ouda's passing sent shockwaves through the Kenyan arts community and beyond, with tributes pouring in from around the country.

READ: Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda

His final message, preserved in the shared video, has become a source of comfort and motivation for those who knew him and admired his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

It serves as a testament to his enduring legacy, not only as a talented actor but as a beacon of positivity and inspiration.

As the arts community mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, they also celebrate the life and contributions of Charles Ouda.

His final words, imbued with hope and wisdom, will undoubtedly continue to inspire current and future generations of artists, echoing his belief in the transformative power of storytelling.

In the wake of his passing, Ouda's family and fiancée, former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, have requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Further details regarding his death and arrangements for commemorating his life are expected to be announced in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Charles Ouda's last message to friends & 'Salem' colleagues below

READ: Charles Ouda: Career highlights, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the film industry continues to eulogies Charles Ouda, his on-screen son in 'Salem' Brian Kabugi, shared a touching video on Instagram that captures a tender moment between them.

In the video, Ouda expresses pride in Kabugi, stating, "This is your year. This is your decade. This is your time," and promises to support him always.

The video taken during a past hangout, concludes with an emotional exchange and a final hug, showcasing their deep bond.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Single & strong! 13 Kenyan celebrities who proudly embrace single motherhood

Single & strong! 13 Kenyan celebrities who proudly embrace single motherhood

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Ombachi takes a page from Larry Madowo's book to answer fan 'teaching' him how to cook

Ombachi takes a page from Larry Madowo's book to answer fan 'teaching' him how to cook

From PR powerhouse to beauty empire: List of businesses owned by Cebbie Koks

From PR powerhouse to beauty empire: List of businesses owned by Cebbie Koks

Bena Wa Malines' Biography: Age, education, family, girlfriend & rise to stardom

Bena Wa Malines' Biography: Age, education, family, girlfriend & rise to stardom

Charles Ouda: Career highlights, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects.

Charles Ouda: Career highlights, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects.

Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda, shares final moments before his death

Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda, shares final moments before his death

Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

Namukabo Werungah speaks on assignment that nearly saw her killed alongside colleagues

Namukabo Werungah speaks on assignment that nearly saw her killed alongside colleagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Flaqo

Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness

Mulamwah & his girlfriend Ruth K

Bestie chronicles: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman

Pastor James Ng'ang'a

Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

Blessing lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing