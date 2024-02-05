'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Charles Ouda hanging out with his friends Pulse Live Kenya

harles Ouda, a celebrated actor known for his diverse roles and dynamic presence, shared his last moments with friends and colleagues in a manner that perfectly encapsulated his zest for life and his deep love for the arts.

On the night of February 3, 2024, Ouda attended a wrap party for the television show 'Salem', a gathering that would mark his final public appearance before his untimely passing later that evening.

The party, filled with the camaraderie of cast and crew, was a celebration of their collective efforts and achievements.

Amidst the joy and laughter, a video captured by one of the actors has since emerged, offering a glimpse into Ouda's last message to his colleagues—a speech that would unknowingly become a poignant farewell.

In the video, Ouda was cheerful, confident, and his voice resonated with the warmth and sincerity that had endeared him to many.

He spoke of the challenges and triumphs they faced together, highlighting the unbreakable bond forged through their shared passion for storytelling.

“Some of us survived a year some of us survived 2, some of us survived more, but as we survived, I would ask us to remember one thing – we survived, we are here," he said.

He continued, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, creativity, and unity in the face of adversity.

"The inches we fought for, the loves we lived, the everything. I would ask that we love each other as we move forward. I ask that we understand that its no longer their industry it is ours,” he said.

The news of Ouda's passing sent shockwaves through the Kenyan arts community and beyond, with tributes pouring in from around the country.

His final message, preserved in the shared video, has become a source of comfort and motivation for those who knew him and admired his work.

It serves as a testament to his enduring legacy, not only as a talented actor but as a beacon of positivity and inspiration.

As the arts community mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, they also celebrate the life and contributions of Charles Ouda.

His final words, imbued with hope and wisdom, will undoubtedly continue to inspire current and future generations of artists, echoing his belief in the transformative power of storytelling.

In the wake of his passing, Ouda's family and fiancée, former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, have requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Further details regarding his death and arrangements for commemorating his life are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Watch Charles Ouda's last message to friends & 'Salem' colleagues below

Brian Kabugi shares heartwarming video of Charles Ouda

As the film industry continues to eulogies Charles Ouda, his on-screen son in 'Salem' Brian Kabugi, shared a touching video on Instagram that captures a tender moment between them.

In the video, Ouda expresses pride in Kabugi, stating, "This is your year. This is your decade. This is your time," and promises to support him always.