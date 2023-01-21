Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Trio Mio has recently made headlines after the release of the 2022 KCSE results.
Going back to school - Trio Mio reveals what he plans to study after KCSE results
During the interview, Trio Mio also talked about the importance of education and how it can help one achieve their dreams.
The musician, who has been trending on social media, sat down with Jalang'o in an interview to discuss his future plans.
Trio Mio, who said he was proud of his performance in the 2022 KCSE, divulged he decided to pursue a course in music production and graphic design.
He plans to focus on his music career and acquire more skills that will make him a better entertainer.
"I am going back to school and venture into graphic design and music production because that's my career," he said, adding that he was passionate to learn about mixing and mastering.
The Cheza kama Wewe hitmaker has already made a name for himself in the Kenyan music scene, and fans are excited to see what he will produce in the future.
The rapper's decision to pursue a course in music production and graphic design is a reflection of the evolving music industry in Kenya.
The rapper's dedication and hard work have earned him a dedicated fan base, and they are sure to support him as he continues to pursue his dreams.
He urged his peers to pursue their dreams and not lose focus of their goals.
Trio Mio said that he had also seen the social media chatter as many Kenyans made jokes about his performance.
