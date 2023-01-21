ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Going back to school - Trio Mio reveals what he plans to study after KCSE results

Denis Mwangi

During the interview, Trio Mio also talked about the importance of education and how it can help one achieve their dreams.

Trio Mio
Trio Mio

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Trio Mio has recently made headlines after the release of the 2022 KCSE results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The musician, who has been trending on social media, sat down with Jalang'o in an interview to discuss his future plans.

Trio Mio, who said he was proud of his performance in the 2022 KCSE, divulged he decided to pursue a course in music production and graphic design.

Kenyan rap sensation Trio Mio
Kenyan rap sensation Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

He plans to focus on his music career and acquire more skills that will make him a better entertainer.

"I am going back to school and venture into graphic design and music production because that's my career," he said, adding that he was passionate to learn about mixing and mastering.

The Cheza kama Wewe hitmaker has already made a name for himself in the Kenyan music scene, and fans are excited to see what he will produce in the future.

The rapper's decision to pursue a course in music production and graphic design is a reflection of the evolving music industry in Kenya.

READ:Did Trio Mio diss Kiss 100 presenters in latest freestyle?

The rapper's dedication and hard work have earned him a dedicated fan base, and they are sure to support him as he continues to pursue his dreams.

During the interview, Trio Mio also talked about the importance of education and how it can help one achieve their dreams.

Kenyan rap sensation Trio Mio
Kenyan rap sensation Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

He urged his peers to pursue their dreams and not lose focus of their goals.

Trio Mio said that he had also seen the social media chatter as many Kenyans made jokes about his performance.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Going back to school - Trio Mio reveals what he plans to study after KCSE results

Going back to school - Trio Mio reveals what he plans to study after KCSE results

Diamond acquires exotic pet snake, Esma Platnumz reacts [Video]

Diamond acquires exotic pet snake, Esma Platnumz reacts [Video]

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

I'm now a millionaire - Sean Preezy announces after moving to Uganda

I'm now a millionaire - Sean Preezy announces after moving to Uganda

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa Muigai leaks screenshot of Ben Pol’s recent texts in ugly exchange

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]