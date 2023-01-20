Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu announced the results on January 20, 2023, and Trio Mio has been trending on Twitter as Kenyans anticipate his next move.

The young rapper, who has been making waves in the Kenyan music scene, sat for his KCSE exam in 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

With netizens speculating on his results, his mother and manager Irma Sofia Sakwa has told off those predicting that her son failed the exam.

“I don’t know why my son is attracting such fake attention on Twitter,” she said.

“Ambia KOT watulie (Tell KOT to chill and relax). We are printing and releasing the results for you in due time. So guys, keep calm. Stop writing the garbage about my son,” she told NN.

Fans are excited to see how he will balance his passion for music with his education, and many are eager to see what he has in store for the future.

Trio Mio’s mother also took to Twitter to celebrate him, posting “Kooo Sasa Sitabreathe coz KCSE results zimetoka?? Tulieni. The boy did his best and am very proud of him. And those speculating a D ....poleni!”

Trio Mio has been praised for his unique style and creative lyrics, and his music has resonated with many young Kenyans.

Days before the release of the results, he released a freestyle verse targeting 2 radio presenters at Kiss FM.

In the freestyle, Trio Mio was responding to speculation about his music career, after online banter about his post-high school future was picked up by the presenters who discussed it on a past show.

He started the verse by sampling an on-air conversation between the two radio hosts who urged the rapper to put effort into his music because even if he passed in the soon-to-be-released KCSE results and failed in his music, he would sink into oblivion.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am waiting for his music post-KCSE. Already he has released one song and guys are saying that the pressure of KCSE was what was making him release good music.

“This year is his make-or-break point…if he passes this year and doesn’t put out like a major hit, imagine he’ll be forgotten,” Kiss FM’s Chito Ndhlovu said.

Choosing to respond to the discussion in the best way he knows how, Trio Mio pieced together what many have considered a diss track.