The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chris Kaiga's major reflection on relationship with Joanna Kinuthia Post-breakup

Amos Robi

The 'Hapo Tu' hitmaker went on to discuss how his past relationship has influenced his approach to future relationships.

Musician Chris Kaiga
Musician Chris Kaiga

Musician Chris Kaiga has opened up about his breakup with beauty influencer Joanna Kinuthia, which occurred in July.

Recommended articles

During an episode of 'Every Other Time with Eric Eotwe', Kaiga reflected on the relationship, sharing some personal insights into the lessons he learned and how the experience shaped him.

Speaking on the relationship, Kaiga emphasised that every genuine relationship should bring growth and self-awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his time with Joanna, he explained how the relationship pushed him to better understand his own flaws and behaviours.

"A genuine relationship like the one we had has to make you grow. It makes you more aware of your flaws, traits, and behaviour. It was such a genuine relationship it made me reflect and made me look at things more introspectively," Kaiga revealed.

A collage of Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga
A collage of Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga A collage of Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What prompted Joanna Kinuthia to share news of break up with Chris Kaiga

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Hapo Tu' hitmaker went on to discuss how his past relationship has influenced his approach to future relationships.

He acknowledged that in his next relationship, he intends to be more focused and serious, noting that his dedication to his art had sometimes drawn attention away from his personal life.

Kaiga expressed that this realisation was one of the key takeaways from his breakup with Joanna.

Kenyan rapper and producer Chris Kaiga
Kenyan rapper and producer Chris Kaiga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Influencers who turned side hustles into successful businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

On her part, Joanna Kinuthia addressed her breakup with Kaiga on social media after fans noticed the two were no longer posting about each other.

Responding to the questions, Joanna candidly confirmed their separation, stating that she has come to terms with it and is now moving forward as a single woman.

"I have gotten a few questions about this ...why don't you post Chris anymore, are you guys still together? The truth is no, we are not together anymore. I am a single girl and it's been like over a month now and yeah I am okay guys. I don't know what else to say about that situation," she explained.

Joanna Kinuthia
Joanna Kinuthia Joanna Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Vote for your favourite influencer

Both Kaiga and Joanna have shown maturity in handling their breakup, with both expressing growth and moving on from the relationship in a positive manner.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Obinna’s encounter with lady accusing him of fathering, neglecting a child

Obinna’s encounter with lady accusing him of fathering, neglecting a child

I’m richer than her! - Salasya claps back after Huddah snubbed his Sh10K

I’m richer than her! - Salasya claps back after Huddah snubbed his Sh10K

Diamond Platnumz's mysterious P Diddy story resurfaces as he teases new collabo

Diamond Platnumz's mysterious P Diddy story resurfaces as he teases new collabo

Chris Kaiga's major reflection on relationship with Joanna Kinuthia Post-breakup

Chris Kaiga's major reflection on relationship with Joanna Kinuthia Post-breakup

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo

'Boda Love’ film wins hearts with perfect blend of romance & laughter [Trailer]

'Boda Love’ film wins hearts with perfect blend of romance & laughter [Trailer]

Pastor Ng'ang'a: 700 women left my church after I introduced my new wife

Pastor Ng'ang'a: 700 women left my church after I introduced my new wife

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ivy Chelimo in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

YY Comedian

Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

Akothee

They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family

Massage therapist Steve, popularly known as Wakaniaru

Is Wakaniaru’s 'I hate children' comment matter of opinion or a step too far?