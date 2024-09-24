Chris Kaiga's major reflection on relationship with Joanna Kinuthia Post-breakup

During an episode of 'Every Other Time with Eric Eotwe', Kaiga reflected on the relationship, sharing some personal insights into the lessons he learned and how the experience shaped him.

Growth and self-reflection

Speaking on the relationship, Kaiga emphasised that every genuine relationship should bring growth and self-awareness.

Reflecting on his time with Joanna, he explained how the relationship pushed him to better understand his own flaws and behaviours.

"A genuine relationship like the one we had has to make you grow. It makes you more aware of your flaws, traits, and behaviour. It was such a genuine relationship it made me reflect and made me look at things more introspectively," Kaiga revealed.

A collage of Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga Pulse Live Kenya

Future relationship goals

The 'Hapo Tu' hitmaker went on to discuss how his past relationship has influenced his approach to future relationships.

He acknowledged that in his next relationship, he intends to be more focused and serious, noting that his dedication to his art had sometimes drawn attention away from his personal life.

Kaiga expressed that this realisation was one of the key takeaways from his breakup with Joanna.

Pulse Live Kenya

Joanna Kinuthia breaks her silence

On her part, Joanna Kinuthia addressed her breakup with Kaiga on social media after fans noticed the two were no longer posting about each other.

Responding to the questions, Joanna candidly confirmed their separation, stating that she has come to terms with it and is now moving forward as a single woman.

"I have gotten a few questions about this ...why don't you post Chris anymore, are you guys still together? The truth is no, we are not together anymore. I am a single girl and it's been like over a month now and yeah I am okay guys. I don't know what else to say about that situation," she explained.

Joanna Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

