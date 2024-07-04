The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
What prompted Joanna Kinuthia to share news of break up with Chris Kaiga

Amos Robi

Joanna and Kaiga confirmed their relationship in December 2023

A collage of Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga
A collage of Joanna Kinuthia and Chris Kaiga
  • Celebrity couple Chris Kaiga and Joanna Kinuthia have announced the end of their relationship
  • Joanna Kinuthia confirmed the breakup on social media and stated that she is now single
  • Chris Kaiga is a renowned Kenyan rapper and music producer with a unique style

Celebrity couple Chris Kaiga, a renowned Kenyan rapper, and Joanna Kinuthia, a popular YouTuber, have announced the end of their relationship.

The news has come as a surprise to many fans who have followed their journey since they went public in December 2023.

Joanna Kinuthia took to social media to address the numerous questions about her relationship status.

"I have gotten a few questions about this ...why don't you post Chris anymore are you guys still together? The truth is no, we are not together anymore. I am a single girl and it's been like over a month now and yeah I am okay guys. I don't know what else to say about that situation," said Joanna.

Joanna Kinuthia
Joanna Kinuthia Joanna Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

Joanna and Chris Kaiga first revealed their relationship to the public during Kaiga's birthday celebration in December 2023.

Since then, they have been a beloved couple in the Kenyan celebrity scene.

Joanna Kinuthia is a well-known YouTuber, focusing on beauty content.

She gained popularity with her budget-friendly makeup tutorials, helping viewers achieve classy looks without breaking the bank.

In December 2018, she launched her makeup brand, which now boasts a line of nine lipsticks, five glosses, eyelashes in five styles, and her debut eyeshadow palette.

Joanna in a previous interview revealed she left a Sh70K salary job to pursue content creation.

Joanna Kinuthia
Joanna Kinuthia Joanna Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

Chris Kaiga on the other hand is celebrated as one of Kenya's finest rappers. His unique and unconventional music video visuals have earned him international recognition.

Kaiga owns a recording studio called Up N' Up Creatives and has been active in the music industry since 2011, releasing his first mixtape in 2012.

Kenyan rapper and producer Chris Kaiga
Kenyan rapper and producer Chris Kaiga Pulse Live Kenya

This announcement marks the second high-profile celebrity break-up in recent times. Just a month ago, Kangwe Mungai and Sharon Mwangi also announced their separation, making headlines on June 7, 2024.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
