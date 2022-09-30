Influencers who turned side hustles into successful businesses

A side hustle is a way to supplement your income outside of your regular work.

Your day job might help you pay for the essentials, but a side hustle? That’s the game-changer that’ll make a difference in your wallet and maybe if you do it right, you could scale it up to become one of your main sources of income.

A few Kenyan celebrities have managed to build what initially started as a passion to become successful businesses.

Take for example filmmaker Abel Mutua who turned his storytelling skills into an income stream after starting his popular YouTube channel.

Abel Mutua & Phill Karanja takes to the streets of Nairobi to ‘hawk’ their new Film (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

His YouTube channel would then give birth to two of Kenya’s highest-grossing feature films Grand Little Lie and Click Click Bang after his fans requested him to re-enact some of the stories he narrated.

You too can start your own content creation journey without breaking the bank.

All you need is a good smartphone, which you might already have, bundles and a wealth of content ideas. Opening an account on most of the popular Social media apps where you can share your content is also free.

You might not start making money immediately but if you build an online community over time, you can leverage that to land advertising gigs or come up with merchandise and products that you can sell, such as Kate Actress, who recently launched a line of lip care products worth millions.

Other than working in films, Kate is also an influencer who leveraged her 2 million followers on Instagram to market her beauty content.

Kate actress launches own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo is another example of a successful side hustle story. She invested in the salon business while she worked as a news anchor and scaled up the business to also include barber shop services in the upmarket Kilimani area. She eventually quit the media to pursue her personal business and has become very successful.

The above-mentioned influencers have been nominated for the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards in the business category alongside Just Ivy, Wahu, Lornzie Gatabaki, Wabosha Maxine, It’s The Errands Girl, Joanna Kinuthia and Chantelle Petit.

It's not just about entertainment. Social media can also be used to share your professional expertise outside of your 9-5 job. For example, if you’re good at designing websites you could share valuable info that will get you gigs as a consultant.

