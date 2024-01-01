The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: How Kenyans 'Shushad Nyavu' at Churchill cross-over event headlined by Shusho

Amos Robi

The event drew notable media figures, comedians, and even Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his family.

Christina Shusho in a previous perfomance

In a symphony of dance, praise, and joy, thousands of Kenyans gathered at Garden City to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new year in an extraordinary event hosted by the iconic comedian Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as early as 4 p.m., with eager Kenyans securing the best seats, ready to immerse themselves in an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

The headlining act, the renowned Christina Shusho, took centre stage, surrounded by an atmosphere of anticipation.

The event not only featured the soul-stirring performances of Christina Shusho but also showcased the incredible talents of artists such as Solomon Mkubwa, Mercy Masika, and the Zablon singers.

Adding a touch of humour to the mix, comedians Tom Daktari, Nicki Bigfish, Terrence Creative, and his wife Milly Chebby brought laughter and joy to the audience, making it a night filled with diverse entertainment.

Even Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his wife graced the occasion, joining the crowd in ushering in the new year with enthusiasm.

The musical extravaganza unfolded with powerful performances by Mercy Masika and Solomon Mkubwa, setting the stage for Christina Shusho's grand finale.

Shusho, backed by an entire band, delivered a live performance that resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere of celebration and spiritual connection.

As the clock struck midnight, the collective energy of the crowd erupted into unrestrained joy and dance, marking the official arrival of the new year.

Christina Shusho, in a poignant moment, took the opportunity to offer a heartfelt prayer for all those in attendance and the nation at large, emphasizing unity, hope, and positivity for the upcoming year.

Beyond the Garden City, Kenyans thronged churches and other entertainment joints to usher in the new year in style.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
