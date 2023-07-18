Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

Raburu, during an interview with Phil Director on Monday, hinted that he has a new role at City Hall. However, it has now emerged that he will be working closely with the county boss.

Raburu mentioned that he is a consultant and a strategist, expressing his commitment to doing good for the governor.

According to Nairobi News, Raburu will serve as Sakaja's Communications Director, responsible for managing press relations and developing contacts with media members and influencers.

Raburu will also take charge of leading a team of skilled professionals in the fields of communication, marketing, and design.

Willis Raburu's career, 13 years at Citizen TV

When Willis Raburu joined the university, his father expressed a desire for him to pursue a degree in Information Technology (IT). However, Willis made the decision to follow his passion for media studies.

It was only after Raburu's graduation from Moi University that his father discovered his son had not pursued the field he had advocated for.

Raburu secured an internship position at Royal Media Services, which he considers to be one of the most pivotal moments in his life.

According to him, joining such a reputable organization was a significant milestone.

"The job came at a time when I had been turned down by other local TV stations, they told me I did not have the right type of voice for broadcast,” Raburu said.

Willis was also the face of 'Truth Meter', a segment on Citizen TV that used to air funny content on a weekly basis.

The segment used to air after the news, and it was widely watched because people needed a laugh after a long, tough week.

