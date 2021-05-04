Citizen TV forced to apologize to VDJ Jones after using his Photo while referring to DJ Mike Kay who was found dead

The apology came shortly after VDJ Jones threatened to sue the TV station, and dissociating himself from the story they had aired, insisting that he is alive.

“I wish to dissociate myself from this report by Citizen TV Nipashe News. I am alive and kicking 😡😡😡😡Mbona mnaniua mapema??? I will press charges against @citizentvkenya and the reporter Gatete Njoroge. @gatetenjoroge Confirm your news before u air!!!!!!!! #genjenimbaya,” said VDJ Jones.

In their apology, Citizen TV said they unintentionally used his image, which he had shared mourning the death of his friend and protégé, and that they had reached out to him and apologized.

“During our earlier broadcast at 7PM, we inadvertently used the wrong pictures of VDJ Jones while making reference to DJ Mike Kay, whose body was retrieved from River Mathioya in Murang’a County. We have since established that the two were friends an VDJ Jones had posted a picture together with the disease whilst mourning him.

We have reached out to VDJ Jones and apologized,” read Trevor Ombija.

Citizen TV had done a feature on Kiunyu area which has become notorious for the dumping of dead bodies, in Murang’a County.

In the feature, DJ Mike Kay was one of the victims whose bodies had been recovered around the same area.