Popular Kenyan DJ Mike Kay has passed away

The news of his passing was announced on social media by his close friend and fellow Dj, Vdj Jones.

In his post, VDJ Jones was saddened by the sudden demise of his friend.

“I really dont know what happened but today is the saddest day. 😪😪Rest in Peace brother. I trained u kuwa DJ, I branded u DJ Mike Kay..The Heat Master! Music is my game😂😔.God knows best. RIP @dj_mike_kay💔💔#genjenimbaya,”read Jones' post.

Reports say that Dj Mike Kay died Saturday, May 1st while receiving treatment.

The cause of death of has not yet been disclosed.

Dj Mike Kay has been famed for his hit Gospel and Reggae mixes played all over the country and on Turntables show.